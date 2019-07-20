Red Cross assisting flood victims in Venango, Clarion counties

The American Red Cross is working with EMA and local officials in Venango and Clarion counties to assist those who have been impacted by heavy rains and flash flooding overnight.
The Red Cross is currently providing assistance, casework, clean up kits, and other support to flood victims in Chapmanville, New Bethlehem, and Oil City while teams continue to assess the damage to the area and speak with residents.
The American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region asks anyone impacted by these storms who may need assistance to call (800) 422-7677.