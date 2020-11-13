Redbank Valley School District will move to remote instruction for all students beginning Monday, with an anticipated return to in-school instruction on Dec. 1, according to a letter that was sent to parents from Superintendent John R. Mastillo.
He said the district is repsonding to the recommendations of the state Department of Health and the state Department of Education as a result of the increased number of COVID-19 cases in the community.
The district, Mastillo said, will monitor cases over the next two weeks to determine if remote instruction will need to continue beyond Dec. 1.
Sports teams participating in playoff competition may continue practice and competition until playoff eligibility concludes, Mastillo said. All other athletics and extracurricular activities have been postponed until further notice.