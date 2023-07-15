Erie News Now has reported tonight that prison escapee Michael Burham has been captured by law enforcement authorities.
Burham, 34, fled the Warren County jail in the late evening hours of July 6 by climbing on exercise equipment, going through a window and scaling down a rope fashioned from jail bedding, authorities have said.
District Attorney Jason Schmidt, of Chautauqua County, New York, said in June that Burham was the prime suspect in the May 11 killing of Kala Hodgkin, 34, and a related arson in Jamestown, New York.
Authorities also accused him of abducting an older couple in Pennsylvania while trying to evade capture before his arrest in South Carolina.
More than 200 state, federal and local officers had taken part in the search for Burham.