Riding for a cause

Jeep enthusiasts have an opportunity to go off-road for a good cause next month.
The Ten Miles 4 Two Mile Jeep Run is an inaugural event cooked up among members of Oil Valley Jeeps and the Two Mile Run County Park staff to raise money for the park, where use has increased significantly since the pandemic.
The event, which is scheduled the weekend of July 10 and 11, felt like a natural idea for Bill and Debb Kapp when it sprang up following their visit last year to the annual Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival in Butler County.
The Kapps, who own and operate Action Auto Service in Seneca, are both members of Oil Valley Jeeps and serve on boards and committees at Two Mile.
"Just as COVID was coming on, we could see that a lot of things needed done around the park," Debb Kapp said. She said she and Bill started talking about the Jeep races and obstacle course that was a staple there in the late 1970's and early 80's.
"We love this area and we love Jeeps," Bill Kapp said. "And the park always needs things done."
But since the start of the pandemic - especially during the initial lockdown in spring 2020 - park use started to pick up and it became apparent that maintenance would have to increase as well.
"It all just kind of coalesced for us," Debb Kapp said.
There was snow on the ground when the group took its idea for the Jeep fund-raiser before the Venango County commissioners and park director Luke Kauffman, Bill Kapp said.
Finding plenty of support, the group got to work on the trails in December and January.
"There were lots of logs, lots of trees to move," Bill Kapp said.
Some parts of the trails being used for the Jeep Run incorporate some trails already used for hiking and horseback riding, but other portions incorporate old logging roads, driveways and other long-unused spaces within the park, according to Bill Kapp.
Other members of Oil Valley Jeeps, including Eric and Patti Elliott and Kent and Lou Ann McFadden, are also excited about the event and their reverence for the trails.
There will be two trails available for the participants depending on their level of experience.
The "scenic" trail incorporates both road and off-road elements and is "suitable for less adventurous Jeeps," Bill Kapp said.
The "woods" trail involves two separate guided tour loops that can be completed in any order and is appropriate for stock Wranglers with all-season or mud tires.
"Drivers of other Jeep models can enjoy the woods trail with off-road modification," event literature says.
Debb Kapp, when speaking about places within the park encompassed by the routes for this event, said "it's a rare opportunity to see parts of the park that even avid hikers here don't see very often."
Bill Kapp said that from cairns to rock formations to two overlook areas perfect for picture taking, or just for taking in the beauty of the park, this event is made for those who enjoy nature but can't enjoy it as much as they'd like.
Debb Kapp encouraged anyone who has older family members or children who can't get out to spots like this to "put them in a Jeep and bring them along."
Bill Kapp said that when his parents started losing mobility and weren't able to get out into the woods as much as they wanted, he found that taking them out for trail rides in the Jeep gave them the experience they wanted in a safe and controlled way.
"We're a tread lightly organization," Bill Kapp said of Oil Valley Jeeps. "We follow the same rules as hikers. Pack in pack out, and if you find anything laying around you pick that up too."
Some of the work volunteers have been doing on the trails since late winter includes ground stabilization and other efforts to "reduce our impact on the ground itself," said Bill Kapp.
"I've just been blown away by the reverence these people have for their trails." Bill Kapp said.
He stressed that the Jeep Run is not a race.
"This is a slow crawl. It's a guided tour," he said.
Registration for the Jeep Run will close July 4, and anyone interested can visit oilvalleyjeeps.org and follow links to register or learn more about the event.
Registration costs are $25 for the scenic trail and $50 for the woods trail.
.