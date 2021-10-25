The Franklin Area School District announced the junior-senior high school will be closed from Tuesday through Friday because of a significant rise in student and staff cases of COVID-19.
The district said junior-senior high school students will learn remotely for the remainder of the week, and Venango Technology Center students will access their classes via Google Classroom. All elementary buildings will remain open.
In addition, the district said, all indoor athletic events and extracurricular activities are canceled.
The district said the cafeteria will offer grab-and-go meal pickup from 1 a.m. to noon for the remainder of the week, and that the meals can be picked up at the rear loading dock near the tennis court.
For more information, call 814-432-2121.