A water line break in Oil City has closed a portion of Route 8. PennDOT said the road is closed from its intersection with Center Street to the intersection with Route 62 (Petroleum Street) and Route 428 (Halyday Run Road). The roadway is expected to reopen later today.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Man suffers fatal injury in Oil City crash
-
Shippenville man's death ruled homicide
-
Man, woman face charges in UPMC Northwest incident
-
OC man charged for assaulting two officers
-
Oilers trounce Knights
-
Hitting the trail
-
Service groups put forth volunteer effort
-
Woman accused of child endangerment
-
Many cupboards bare
-
Judge rules state's pandemic restrictions unconstitutional