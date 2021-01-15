Rockets swim past Knights

Alaina Brown collected four wins for the Franklin girls and Nathan Pfennigwerth notched two wins for the boys, but it wasn't enough as the Knights opened their swim season with a sweep at the hands of visiting Titusville on Thursday. The Rockets' boys won, 99-66, and the girls, 90-76, in the Region 1 showdown.
Brown was a part of two victorious relays, 200 free and 400 free, along with Riley Bordell and Emma Pfennigwerth. Emeline Eshleman also took part in the 200 and Kristen Anderson the 400.
Brown added solo wins in the 200 I.M. and 100 back while Pfennigwerth claimed the 50 free and Anderson added a victory in the 100 breast.
On the boys side, Nathan Pfennigwerth touched first in the 100 breast and was joined by Aden Boozell, Ethan Nightingale and Miles Hoffman on the winning 400 free relay.
Franklin will return to the pool on Monday at Farrell.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Franklin 73, Wilmington 27
NEW WILMINGTON - Luke Guth and Hayden Adams dropped in 17 points apiece as Franklin hit the road for a convincing 73-27 victory over Wilmington in a Region 4 contest.
The Knights took control early with a 19-1 first-quarter explosion and it was smooth sailing from there as they upped their record to a perfect 5-0 on the season (2-0 R4).
Easton Fulmer added 10 points, five rebounds and four assists in the win for Franklin while Damon Curry went for seven points and Zak Smith, Cole Buckley and Cade Adams chipped in with six points each. Buckley added eight rebounds to his stat line with Johnathan Leccia grabbing six boards as well.
As a team, the Knights made 18-of-20 free throws in the game and swiped 14 steals.
Franklin also won the junior varsity game, 59-35.
The Knights return to the hardwood on Saturday when it will host Sharon.
Clarion 92, North Clarion 65
FRILLS CORNERS - Cal German, Beau Verdill and Christian Timko combined to score 74 points as Clarion cruised to a 92-65 victory on the road over North Clarion in a KSAC crossover contest.
Verdill led the way with 26 points for the Bobcats (2-1), which jumped out to a 33-12 lead after one quarter and never looked back en route to the decision.
German and Simko each went for 24 points with German adding seven assists to his production. Hunter Craddock also had a double-double in the victory with 10 points and 14 rebounds.
For the Wolves, Aiden Hartle drilled five three-pointers on his way to netting a game-high 27 points. Collin Schmader chipped in with 10 points and Dylan Walters added eight.
Clarion will be back in action on Monday when it hosts Punxsutawney.
Keystone 60, Union 39
RIMERSBURG -- Brandon Pierce poured in 14 of his game-high 20 points in the third quarter as Keystone downed homestanding Union, 60-39 in a KSAC crossover matchup.
Zander McHenry scored eight of his 10 points in the first quarter and Logan Sell added five points as coach Greg Heath's Panthers (2-0) raced out to a 22-8 lead.
Union won the second period, 12-7, to cut the deficit to 29-20 at the half before Pierce lit it up during a third-quarter outburst that Keystone won, 19-4, to take a 48-24 lead into the final stanza.
Bret Wingard added nine points for the Panthers, Sell finished with seven while Gavin Hogue had five points and a team-high six assists.
Caden Rainey paced the Golden Knights with 19 points while Skyler Roxbury had seven.
Keystone will host Clarion-Limestone on Wednesday.
C-L 51, Moniteau 44
STRATTANVILLE -- Riley Klingensmith and Hayden Callen combined for 31 points as Clarion-Limestone rallied from a slow start to defeat visiting Moniteau, 51-44 in a KSAC crossover contest.
Klingensmith scored 10 of his game-high 17 points in the first half, but the Lions trailed 29-22 after falling behind 17-5 after one period.
Callen scored all 14 of his points during the middle periods as Clarion-Limestone outscored the Warriors, 34-21, to take a 39-38 lead into the final stanza. The Lions pulled away with a 12-6 advantage over the final eight minutes.
Jordan Hesdon chipped in with 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals for C-L while Callen stuffed the stat sheet with 10 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and three blocks in addition to his point total.
Chason Delarosa-Rugg and Kyle Pry scored 11 points apiece for Moniteau while Brady Thompson notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Karns City 70, DuBois 65
CHICORA - Karns City made 16-of-18 free throws in the fourth quarter on its way to a 70-65 victory over visiting DuBois in non-conference play.
The Gremlins (4-0) charged out to a 21-13 edge after one quarter and a 34-25 advantage at the half before the Beavers used a surge in the third to trim that margin down to 46-45 through three. Karns City used the charity stripe to win a 24-20 fourth frame and the game.
Chase Beighley led the Gremlins with 20 points to go along with six assists while Luke Cramer collected 15 points and eight boards. Micah Rupp added a double-double on 11 points and 10 boards with Nathan Waltman also going for a double dip with 13 points and 12 rebounds of his own.
Lennon Lindholm led DuBois with 22 points.
Karns City will travel to Redbank Valley on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grove City 44, Franklin 25
Grove City's Becca Santom bucketed a game-high 19 points and Clara Hannon added 13 as the Eagles knocked off Franklin, 44-25 in a Region 5 matchup at the Castle.
Coach Chris Burtch's Eagles grabbed a 9-4 lead after one period and extended it to 22-11 at the break. Grove City held a slim 10-9 edge in the third quarter and closed it out with a 12-5 advantage in the final stanza.
Santom scored 13 of her 19 points in the first half while nine of Hannon's 13 came in the second half.
Freshman Estella Adams scored a career-high seven points to pace coach Ryan Justice's Knights (1-2, 0-1) while Camdon Bashor added six points and 11 rebounds. Zelika Hartle and Reilly Phipps grabbed six rebounds apiece.
>