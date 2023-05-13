A group of ninth-grade students from Rocky Grove High School who are studying American history took a tour Friday around Franklin to get a taste of local history in the warm, sunny spring weather.
Tamara Bell, with Franklin Preservation, organized the tour, which has been an annual tradition for roughly the past 10 years.
“The purpose is to spark students’ interest in local history and preservation so that they know what we have in this area,” Bell said.
The tour began at Anderson Furniture. From there, the students went to the Civil War monument, the Old Lutheran Church, the Exchange Bank building and DeBence Antique Music World where they lunched.
The field trip ended at the Venango County Historical Society.
At the Civil War monument, Bret Schweinfurth of Franklin, a local Civil War enthusiast, talked with the students about the origins of the monument, which was erected in 1866.
Schweinfurth also has two tents, Civil War uniforms and other memorabilia at the park for students to look at.
Joining Schweinfurth at his presentation were his wife, Kelly, and their daughter, Castibelle, 8.
— By Kara O’Neil