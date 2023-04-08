Ronnie Beith leaves many legacies

A tribute to Franklin Events and Marketing Coordinator Ronnie Beith, who passed away last weekend, is displayed in the windows of the historic Printz Building in downtown Franklin.

 By Helen Fielding

A week after the passing of Ronnie Beith, her family, friends and community who were so dear to her will gather today at her memorial service to give tribute to her memory.

Speaking to those who knew and worked with Ronnie — regarded by many to be the face of her city as Franklin Events and Marketing coordinator, while on her mission to make Franklin “always eventful” — it’s clear that a core part of that memory is the love she had for her community.

“She was just unbounding love. Unbounding love for this city,” Pat Dolecki, president of the Franklin Fine Arts Council, said of her friend. “She was unique.”

Dolecki, who first met Ronnie in the 1980s when Dolecki took aerobics classes from her at the Franklin YMCA, said Ronnie had an “inner strength” and an interest in people that kept her going as she did “all the stuff she did.”

“She cared about individuals, and she took so much on her shoulders,” Dolecki said. “The younger groups that she worked with, like the Taste of Talent kids, she did anything she could to promote them and get their confidence up.”

For decades, Ronnie and her husband, Bill, worked to develop many of Franklin’s downtown events and festivals, helping make the town a destination that brought people back year after year and grew the community.

Dolecki described her friend as someone who always looked on the positive side.

“Ronnie was a person who never seemed down,” Dolecki said. “She was always smiles. That was how she was with everyone she met; she got the best out of people. Nobody could say ‘no’ to Ronnie when she asked you to do something.”

Diane McCall, another one of Ronnie’s friends who worked in tandem with her for 36 years to promote the city, said she and Ronnie played off each other well because of their personalities.

“I was considered her silent partner in a way,” said McCall, who for more than 30 years served as secretary-treasurer and promotions chairperson of the Franklin Retail & Business Association. “I tend to be a pessimist. I see the cons with things, and Ronnie — she was always seeing the bright side. You almost need that yin-yang.

“Her and I just gravitated to one another, and worked together as buddy-pals, because we had the same vision. Her vision was the absolute betterment of the town.”

Work never ended

Ronnie worked tirelessly in pursuit of that “betterment” for Franklin to the end of her life.

“She never quit working, even up to the last week prior to her death,” Dolecki said. “I was with her, and we were starting to work on summer scheduling of Taste of Talent and concerts in the parks. Wherever she went, even in medical care, that computer was right there with her. She kept contact daily, in updating her website and going to Facebook, if she had the strength.”

McCall concurred, describing her friend as “a lady of many talents,” and that her “undying work ethic was amazing.”

Dolecki said that now, in addition to the portions of city events which Ronnie put in her charge, she is trying to learn all the parts that her friend did in running city events, and realizing the “massive amount of information” that she handled every day.

“It’s beyond my comprehension,” Dolecki said. She added it will probably take multiple people to continue what Ronnie did by herself.

“I have the greatest respect for what she’s accomplished. You’ll never be able to fill her shoes, ever.”

Not one for praise

Dolecki and McCall said their friend never sought the spotlight, yet always was sure to praise and build up those around her.

“She never liked to be in the forefront for people to recognize her,” Dolecki said. “She didn’t like to be pointed out as the wonderful person she was.”

McCall, who had to step back a few years ago from working in-person with the Retail Association because of some physical disabilities, recalled a day in November 2019 when the Franklin Retail Association was having its holiday kickoff event, and McCall was not going to go.

“Ronnie said, ‘You have to be there, Diane,’” McCall said. “’Could you come just for a little while? We need you to be around and collect donations for the prizes — you know about all that. You’ve got to be there for that part.’”

As it turned out, she had gotten the city to proclaim Diane McCall Day, McCall said, and McCall was honored at the Retail Association event.

Another time, McCall said, Ronnie insisted on bringing her food, even though her friend wasn’t in the best of health.

“She said, ‘I’ll get you some. What do you want?’” McCall said. “I said she wasn’t well, she should rest, but she said, ‘You might as well tell me what you want, Diane, since I’m going to get you some.’

“It was cold out, she wasn’t well, but she got it and drove it out here.”

Both Dolecki and McCall said their friend will, no doubt, be missed by the entire community.

“She exuded love, caring, genuine love for this town, the people, and I was blessed to be one of those recipients,” McCall said. “I’m going to miss her so much.”

Dolecki said, “It takes a village, and she had the faith, the ‘mustard seed faith’ that she talked about. If she said it needed to rain, it would rain. And it takes a person like that to do what she did.”

HELEN FIELDING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at helenfielding.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-677-8374.

