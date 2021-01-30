Sugarcreek Borough said goodbye to the final two members of what staff members have dubbed "the original crew" during a retirement celebration Friday.

The joint festivities celebrated the 46-year tenure of maintenance foreman Paul Geer and 44-year career of former mechanic Don "Sonny" McCool.

"I'm looking for a mechanical hand to put on my garage so I can wave at these guys when they go past plowing," Geer joked from behind a slice of pizza.

Doug Freer, who is taking over for Geer as maintenance foreman, quipped back that he didn't realize the borough would continue to maintain Geer's road now that he is retired, much to the delight of their surrounding co-workers.

McCool's co-workers were sure to throw plenty of ribbing his way too, picking on everything from his new boots to the day-glo green Sugarcreek Borough work shirt his daughter customized to include his name, start date and retirement date.

Geer even went so far as to make up retirement plans for McCool, which included rebuilding lawnmowers, much to McCool's wife's surprise.

"It's news to me too," McCool said with wide eyes.

The joking then once again turned to Geer as he began to find little things around council chambers that "we should look at" and ended when he opted to take a picture of his retirement cake.

"Do you know how to work the camera on your phone," a co-worker called out.

Geer did in fact know how to use his phone's camera.

Both men said they enjoyed their 40-plus years with the borough, and they said it "was a good place to work."

"There's something new every day, you don't get bored," Geer said.

While Geer spent the majority of his time outside with his "baby" a 30-year-old grader, McCool served as the borough's mechanic for more than 30 years until Dick Phillips retired in 2019. McCool and Geer were moved up in the chain of command at that time.

"Since I was the mechanic, I count them all as my trucks," McCool laughed when asked what his favorite piece of equipment was.

The men said the biggest change they've seen while at the borough has been the advancement in technology and how that advancement has infiltrated the everyday life of a maintenance man.

For Geer and McCool, retirement sounds like a good time to sit back, relax and spend time with their grandchildren, which both men said is their only real plan.

"It will be enough," Geer said.

