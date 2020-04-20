The bridge that carries Route 208 over Interstate 80 in Clintonville Township, Venango County, is closed for emergency repairs, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
A detour is posted using Route 308 and Route 8.
The bridge, which is located near the Butler County line, was closed after an inspection uncovered needed substructure repairs.
PennDOT had no information as to how long the bridge will be closed, as the agency is in the process of determining how the emergency repairs will be made.