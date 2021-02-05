UPDATE: Route 322 reopened in Venango County

Route 322 is reopened in Canal Township, Venango County, according to PennDOT. It was closed due to a crash.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, along with one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 43 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.
The Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to saving jobs and supporting small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 and civil unrest crises, announced Monday that through a partnership with the Clarion County Economic Development Corp. it has received a $60,000 donation from the Clar…
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has restored the speed limit on Interstate 80 from the Ohio State line to Exit 45 (Route 478, Emlenton/St Petersburg) in Clarion County.
The following school districts will be closed today, Monday, Feb. 1:
Charles W. "Charley" Newton, 79, of Hannasville, Canal Township, died Jan. 1, 2021.
The following school districts will be operating on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Monday, Feb. 1.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 79 new cases of COVID-19, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion and Forest counties each.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Labor & Industry said there have been multiple attempts by fraudsters to obtain individuals’ personal and confidential information through fake Facebook pages.
HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 55 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related deaths from Clarion and Forest counties each.
Three people were found dead early Saturday morning after a fire destroyed a home at 2 E. Bissell Ave. in Oil City.
Sugarcreek Borough said goodbye to the final two members of what staff members have dubbed "the original crew" during a retirement celebration Friday.
Interstate 80 westbound is now open to traffic in both lanes. A portion of the interstate between the Strattanville and New Bethlehem exits was closed earlier due to a crash involving multiple tractor trailers.
Despite the hardships of 2020, local museums are gearing up to reopen their doors to the public when spring arrives.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 6,036 new statewide cases of COVID-19, including 6 31 reported from the tri-county area. There also were nearly 30 additional deaths reported from tri-county nursing homes.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from both Clarion and Forest counties.
Two Venango County projects - the multimodal hub in downtown Oil City and the new recycling center at the Venango Regional Airport bus depot - are scheduled to be completed in the coming months.
WRESTLING: Cranberry 33, Franklin 27
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Labor & Industry said it's working to resolve issues claimants have encountered in trying to resume receiving Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Moniteau has canceled school today.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.
More than 50 Venango County residents walked a mile loop in sub-freezing temperatures around Oil City on Saturday to raise awareness for the anti-abortion movement.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 51 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG —\!q The state Department of Labor & Industry today announced Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) payments in the new federal CARES Act extension will resume the week of Jan. 24.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each of the counties in the tri-county area.
An Oil City artist won second place Friday in the Pennsylvania Farm Show's Butter Up! butter sculpture contest with a hand-crafted bust of Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine.
Franklin's Easton Fulmer poured in a game-high 23 points and the Knights made 16-of-17 free throws in the fourth quarter Friday night in a 65-55 victory over Sharpsville in a key Region 4 showdown at the Castle.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each of the counties in the tri-county area.
CLARION — Clarion Hospital will open its first large-scale, COVID-19 vaccination site on Wednesday in the former Peebles/Gordman’s building near the Clarion Mall.
The state prison near Marienville this week recorded another massive COVID-19 cases count — this time more than 800 — to vault Forest County well over 1,000 cumulative cases.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 537 new cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Oil City 53, Redbank Valley 47; Moniteau 61, Venango Catholic 44; Keystone 60, Clarion-Limestone 54, OT; Clarion 62, Union 28; West Middlesex 35, Lakeview 32
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 30 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
