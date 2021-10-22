Route 8 project enters final phase

The two-year, $32.6 million project to repair and reconstruct nearly 10 miles of Route 8 from Georgetown Road (Route 3004) in Irwin Township to Polk Cutoff Road (Route 3024) in Sandycreek Township is nearly complete.
The final detour for the project was lifted today. The project is expected to be completed early next month, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said in a news release.
Motorists should be alert for temporary lane restrictions and other traffic control as needed to finish the remainder of the project, PennDOT said. Work will include road and driveway tie-ins on the north end of the project area, rumble strips, and raised pavement markers at some of the off- and on-ramps.