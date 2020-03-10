The start date for the project to reconstruct more than 17 miles of Route 8 in Venango County has been rescheduled due to unexpected delays in the supply of materials, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Work in phase one of the project, which will focus on Old Route 8, is now expected to start on March 30 and is scheduled to be completed by April 10, weather permitting.
During this time, the roadway will be closed for slide repairs from the intersection with Poverty Valley Road to the intersection with Pecan Valley Road.
Base repairs will also be made at various locations along the roadway. A detour will be posted using Route 8 and Route 308.
The second phase of the project is expected to start April 13, weather permitting, and will include work to the northbound lanes of Route 8 in Sandycreek, Irwin and Victory townships.
Northbound traffic will be detoured to the southbound lanes. All southbound traffic will be detoured to Old Route 8 from the intersection of Route 8 and Polk Cutoff to the intersection of Route 8 and Old Route 8.
Detours are expected to be in place no later than Oct. 31.
The final two phases of the project will take place during the 2021 construction season.