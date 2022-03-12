Sandycreek Elementary students may know more about French Creek than you do.
Their new-found knowledge is thanks to Judy Acker of the French Creek Valley Conservancy, who spoke to the students Friday afternoon about French Creek, the watershed and the creatures found there.
“I have lived here my whole life, but I didn’t know how cool French Creek was until I went to college,” Acker told the newspaper.
Acker talked about the naming of French Creek, hunting and trapping along the water, and the creek’s importance in early transportation.
One topic of interest Acker shared with students was the mussel population in French Creek. She told them about a recent project that identified different types of mussels found there.
“We have 26 different species of mussels in French Creek,” Acker told the students. “In all the rivers in all of Europe, if you put together all the types of mussels, guess how many they have... eight.”
Acker shared that mussels must have clean water to live in and that French Creek is special because it is exceptionally clean.
The mussels help clean the water too, she said, filtering eight to 15 gallons of water a day.
She also shared that there are several endangered species of mussels and other critters in the creek, including the Clubshell mussel, which can only be found in French Creek.
After her presentation, students asked questions and got to feel several furs from animals found in the region.