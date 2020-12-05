Santa lights up OC

Oil City's 20th annual Christmas Past celebration kicked off Friday to a roar of cheers and applause.
Santa himself threw the switch to light the community Christmas tree in Town Square, and the lights cast a warm glow on the faces of those who gazed up in wonder.
Though the countdown from 10 initially ended with darkness, Santa quickly recovered and the 50-foot spruce illuminated the area with cheer.
This year's tree, donated by the McFetridge family to honor their matriarch who is nearly 100 years old, stands as a testament to the fortitude of the area's people during this dark time.
Youngsters had a chance to meet Santa, and other kids placed their letters to Santa in a large mailbox.
Christmas Past continues today with a virtual Jingle Bell 5-K Walk/Run, the YWCA' Sweet Treats event, the Venango Museum's Christmas Tree display, the Graffiti Gallery's holiday bazaar and much more in and around Town Square.