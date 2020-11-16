School closed due to power outage

Due to widespread power outages, Forest Area Schools will be closed today. There will be no remote learning for students.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Cases climb at UPMC Northwest
-
COVID-19 cases spike at local care facility
-
Oil City schools move to full remote learning
-
Virus cases spike at local facility
-
OC man facing charges for growing marijuana
-
Surviving COVID-19
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Physician says 'we need help' to keep people healthy
-
Former Titusville teacher pleads guilty in sex assault case
-
Oil City graduate is sports information director at Edinboro