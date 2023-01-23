School district issues 2-hour delay

A-C Valley schools are operating on a two-hour delay today.

0
0
0
0
0

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-20-23

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Moniteau 40, North Clarion 25; Redbank Valley 54, Clarion 17; Keystone 48, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 18; Clarion-Limestone 58, Forest Area 26; Karns City 46, Union 17; Christian Life Academy 31, Tidioute Charter 19

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-17-23

BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 68, Warren 62; Oil City 63, Titusville 49; Rocky Grove 61, Youngsville 49; Clarion 74, Cranberry 47; Moniteau 63, A-C Valley 56; Karns City 65, North Clarion 48; Redbank Valley 57, Union 42; Keystone 56, Forest Area 11; Cochranton 60, Eisenhower 56; Grove City 39, H…

Nurses in Elks Home Service program go many extra miles
Free

Nurses in Elks Home Service program go many extra miles

  • By BRAD LENA Contributing writer

Amanda Davis, a Home Service nurse from Greenville, drives thousands of miles every year throughout Venango, Clarion, Forest, Mercer and Crawford counties helping families facing medical challenges

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-9-23

BOYS BASKETBALL: Lakeview 73, Venango Catholic 31; Keystone 48, A-C Valley 40; C-L 61, Johnsonburg 36; Karns City 50, DuBois 48; CLA 42, Slippery Rock Homeschoolers 20

OC Elks donate to Venango VA
Free

OC Elks donate to Venango VA

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Oil City Elks lodge has made a donation of $4,000 that will help Venango County veterans.

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-6-23

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Maplewood 46, Franklin 24; Cranberry 38, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 12; North Clarion 55, Clarion-Limestone 24; Moniteau 54, Clarion 25; Keystone 50, Union 39; Redbank Valley 77, Forest Area 16

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-3-23

Boys basketball: Rocky Grove 75, Sharpsville 58; Cranberry 62, Forest Area 10; Clarion 38, Karns City 31; Clarion-Limestone 63, A-C Valley 36; Keystone 69, North Clarion 50; Saegertown 70, Cochranton 40

Longtime Clarion VA director Zerbe stepping down
Free

Longtime Clarion VA director Zerbe stepping down

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — There’s a change of the guard coming at the Clarion County Veterans Administration office as longtime director Judy Zerbe is stepping down Jan. 12 after 27 years of service.

Lots of uncertainty as fate of Cranberry Mall theaters up in air
Free

Lots of uncertainty as fate of Cranberry Mall theaters up in air

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

The theaters at the Movies at Cranberry have been a stable fixture of the Cranberry Mall for years, but now the complex is in imminent danger of closing due to factors such as the pandemic, lease expiration and significantly fewer patrons.

Free

Local high school sports scores 12-29-22

SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Oil City 60, Rocky Grove 38; Fairview 53, Franklin 51; Cameron County 45, Clarion 44; Clarion-Limestone 88, Reynolds 54; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 60, Lakeview 37; North Clarion 77, Forest Area 6; Cranberry 66, Venango Catholic 30

Free

Local high school sports scores 12-28-22

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Oil City 40, Cranberry 37; Harbor Creek 39, Franklin 15; Jamestown 42, Rocky Grove 27; Meadville 31, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 14; North Clarion 44, Kane 18; Sharpsville 49, Lakeview 39; Laurel 47, Grove City 31; Cochranton 44, Girard 21; Redbank Valley 80, Rockwood 24

Winter blast chills area
Free

Winter blast chills area

  • From staff reports

Residents across the area woke up Friday to the predicted blast of cold, wind and snow that ushered in Christmas weekend.

Free

Local high school sports scores 12-22-22

Boys basketball: Franklin 53, Farrell 42; Cochranton 58, Cranberry 37; Moniteau 46, Clarion 44; A-C Valley 46, Sheffield 41; Clarion-Limestone 43, Johnsonburg 40; Union 81, Titusville 51; Grove City 53, Reynolds 21