School district issues delay

Titusville Area School District has issued a two-hour delay today, Nov. 17, 2022.
State police in Franklin are asking for the public's assistance in locating the female suspect in this photo. According to police, the manager of Dollar General on Route 257 in Cranberry Township reported the individual in the photo entered the store with two juvenile females at about 7:25 p…
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The rain poured down Friday, but the showers didn’t dampen Veterans Day observances in Oil City.
This is a test.
Pleasant, sunny weather and two hotly-contested state races kept a steady trickle of voters going through local polling places around noon Tuesday to cast their votes in the midterm elections.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
The roots of the Titusville Herald run deep in Crawford County. The newspaper was a daily feature for 157 years, which made it the Oil Region’s oldest newspaper.
- By BRAD LENA Contributing writer
-
When retirees Joe and Andrea Durinsky made up their minds to have a second home that would be in addition to the one they have in Beaver County, it had to be in a location that would satisfy their passion for outdoor activities — especially riding bicycles.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango County election officials held a public voting machine testing Friday morning in the Courthouse Annex in preparation for Tuesday’s general election that features high-profile races for governor and a U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania.
- By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor
-
TITUSVILLE — On Friday night at Carter Field in Titusville, it would have been hard to imagine a worse start than what Oil City suffered through as it squared off against Slippery Rock in the quarterfinals of the District 10 Class 3A football playoffs.
Plaintiffs in the Polk-White Haven state centers lawsuit have seen their motion for class-action status granted, but the motions for preliminary injunctions have been denied.
National Fuel will continue replacing selected natural gas pipelines in downtown Franklin this month.
- From staff reports
-
Trilogy Wellness, an addiction treatment center in Franklin, will hold a free distribution of Narcan from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City.
Carol A. Rough, 78, of Franklin, died Oct. 1, 2022.
My name is Katrina & I'm a psychic medium who has many stories of the paranormal. The first one I'd love to share is about angels.
As a paranormal investigator I have a lot of stories about different places in Venango County. But since most involve people's homes or businesses I thought I would tell you about an amazing location that I had the privilege of managing for years. It's the old galena oil building on Grant St…
In the summer of 1985, my wife Carolyn and I purchased The Family Tradition Restaurant, known as The Spot for the previous 38 years. Within a very short time I started noticing strange occurrences, including doors in certain rooms closing on their own and unexplained noises after we had clos…
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Herb Crawford was 19 years old when he opened his barber shop on the 15th Street Hill in Franklin. The year was 1962.
Crybaby Cemetery is located in Salem Township, Knox, on Triangle Road (real name being St. Luke’s Cemetery). It sits on a dirt road in the middle of nowhere with old gravestones. According to the myth, there are twin babies buried there after they took ill with a fever in the 1900s. The babi…
Oil City police said an Oil City man who had been reported missing since on or about Oct. 24 was found safe.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Cranberry Township supervisors heard more testimony Thursday night when they resumed a conditional use permit hearing before about 40 residents regarding the installation of a solar farm on the Cranberry-Rockland Road.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A large crowd of people gathered in the cool autumn conditions Thursday evening to remember Shauna Howe and retrace her steps as she walked home the night of Oct. 27, 1992, from a Girl Scout Halloween party.
Clarion state police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Duane Carl Schlopy, no age provided, of the Fairmount City area of Redbank Township.
- By MARK OLIVER City editor
-
The new scoreboard panel for the Oil City High School football field/athletic complex that honors much admired former Oil City coach and teacher Pat Patterson was installed Tuesday.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
It’s not every day that people in a small town see someone they personally know on network television.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
COOKSBURG — The legacy of two brothers will aid hunters with disabilities in the Cook Forest area.
- From staff reports
-
The truss bridge that carries Petroleum Center Road (Route 1004) over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township was closed Friday due to advanced deterioration and structural concerns discovered during a recent inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.
A 32-year-old Pittsburgh-area woman whom Franklin state police last week were advised to be on the lookout for was found dead this morning in Crawford County.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — At least two-dozen Clarion-area women every year find themselves with an unplanned pregnancy. They often are alone and face an uncertain future. That is where Next Step Pregnancy Solutions & Services can help with its free services.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
In observance of School Bus Safety Week, there is no better time to remind motorists about traffic laws that pertain to the well-being of children.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Rocky Grove 0; Oil City 3, Titusville 0; Cranberry 3, Forest Area 0; Redbank Valley 3, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 1; Keystone 3, Clarion-Limestone 1; Clarion 3, Karns City 0; Moniteau 3, Union 0
Franklin state police have been advised by Pittsburgh-area police to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered woman who has ties to Venango County.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
This weekend is the time to get out and enjoy the peaking fall colors.
SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 34, Conneaut Area 7; Meadville 77, Franklin 0; Central Clarion 45, DuBois 7; Keystone 45, Kane 13; Union-A-C Valley 42, Smethport 7; Port Allegany 8, Redbank Valley 7; Warren 42, Titusville 17; Grove City 38, Sharpsville 22; Mercer 15, Lakeview 13; Cambridge Spr…
