The following school districts have issued two-hour delays for Thursday, Dec. 15:
AC Valley
Clarion Limestone
Keystone
Union
This list will be updated as more information is received.
Cloudy with freezing rain becoming likely after midnight. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 7:30 pm
According to the Clarion County Department of Public Safety, county 9-1-1 services are currently unavailable. Authorities are aware and are currently working to resolve the issue. If you have an emergency, call (814) 226-8772 to reach the 9-1-1 center direct or respond to your local police, …
BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 59, Meadville 53; Grove City 53, Oil City 39; Moniteau 59, Cranberry 27; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 76, North Clarion 67; Karns City 47, Redbank Valley 42; Clarion-Limestone 68, Keystone 34; Union 79, Forest Area 13, Christian Life Academy 63, Venango Catholic 45
SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Clarion 58, Rocky Grove 50; Venango Catholic 49, Grove City Christian Academy 42; Ridgway 48, Clarion-Limestone 44
Dog found dead from gunshot
Oil City High School choral members brought some Christmas cheer to Oil City Area School District elementary schools on Friday.
Boys Basketball: Franklin 63, Grove City 43; Oil City 39, Bradford 38; Saegertown 75, Rocky Grove 70 OT; Karns City 70, Cranberry 42; Clarion 70, Union 57; Sharpsville 42, A-C Valley 36; North Clarion 66, Forest Area 8; Moniteau 65, Keystone 53; Clarion-Limestone 85, Redbank Valley 63; Slipp…
The Spirit of Giving has returned this year, but this time at a new location.
CLARION — Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh issued a news release in which he said there is no “suspected criminal” cause in the death of a 14-year-old girl.
Clarion state police said early today that missing teenager Aianna Serenity Taylor has been found. She was reported missing on Wednesday but was found with family members.
Wonder was showing on children’s faces on Wednesday morning as the lights sparkled on the Christmas trees inside the Barrow-Civic Theatre.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Cathedral Prep 65, Franklin 29; Brookville 66, Oil City 60; Redbank Valley 61, Cranberry 30; Clarion 68, North Clarion 42; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 89, Forest Area 33; Clarion-Limestone 70, Moniteau 47; Karns City 53, Keystone 26; West Middlesex 66, Cochranton 51
Clarion state police said they are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen at 116 S. Third St. in Shippenville at 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Girls basketball: Franklin 42, Slippery Rock 38; Commodore Perry 25, Rocky Grove 23; Redbank Valley 76, Cranberry 3; North Clarion 40, Clarion 27; Moniteau 47, C-L 15; Karns City 53, Keystone 32; Forest Area 37, A-C Valley 24; Harbor Creek 45, Lakeview 37.
A good time was had by all during the annual Shop With a Hero event at the Cranberry Township Walmart on Monday.
Oil City theft
Rocky Grove High School anti-bullying advisor Leann Highfield took eight sophomores in her club to Valley Grove Elementary School on Friday to teach the younger students the importance of being kind.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Rocky Grove 67, Titusville 50; Cranberry 60, Maplewood 31; Oil City 74, Clarion 40; Mars 80, Franklin 71 (OT); DuBois 60, Keystone 40; North East 50, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 41; Karns City 76, Portersville Christian 39; Saegertown 63, North Clarion 51; Union 64, …
There was an error made in the Events Hub listing for the YWCA Sweet Treats event on Saturday. The ad should have read the basket raffle prizes are valued at $200.
The Oil City Rotary Club has a new topper this year for the city’s Christmas tree in Town Square that the club puts up and decorates every year.
The Oil City Arts Council has announced plans for the city’s annual First Night Oil City celebration on New Year’s Eve.
Ethel Culbertson, 92, of Clarion, died Nov. 2, 2022.
The Oil City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Justin L. Huey, 32, of Reno.
Clarion Area volleyball coach Shari Campbell has received plenty of well-deserved accolades and honors during her outstanding career, and as of Monday, she can add the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame to that list.
While it may not be getting the crowds it did years ago, the Cranberry Mall in Seneca still saw a steady influx of shoppers in the holiday mood on Black Friday.
Although state Rep. R. Lee James and state Sen. Scott Hutchinson are in agreement that staving off closure of Polk State Center is a community priority, they are in disagreement on a proposed alternative.
Oil City is informing its residents that Friday’s garbage collection will be picked up on Saturday this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Local artists will be opening their studio doors to the community this Sunday as part of the third annual Artists Sunday, a nationwide day dedicated to supporting the arts.
If the spirit of cheer at Franklin’s Light-Up Night on Saturday was any indication, it’s going to be a good Christmas season this year.
Those who stopped in at the fall block party at the Venango County Human Services training center in Franklin on Saturday were greeted by a cheerful gathering during the first-ever event in which attendees learned more about people with intellectual disabilities and autism.
PIAA CLASS 2A FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Westinghouse 44, Central Clarion
Due to snow squalls moving through the area, the speed limit on Interstate 80 in Clarion County, between exit 42 (Route 38 Emlenton) and exit 45 (Route 478 St. Petersburg/Emlenton), and in Jefferson County, between exit 78 (Route 36 Sigel/Brookville) and exit 81 (Route 28 Hazen) has been red…
Titusville Area School District has issued a two-hour delay today, Nov. 17, 2022.
How young were you when you started learning your first foreign language?
Back in June, Venango County Dairy Princess Kaylee Knapp asked the community for its help with her “You’ve Been Milked” campaign, which raises money for Fill A Glass with Hope.
