Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Cloudy with freezing rain becoming likely after midnight. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with freezing rain becoming likely after midnight. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.