Oil City's South Side was packed Thursday night with students, families, faculty and others celebrating homecoming.
The homecoming marked a first - the combination of Oil City High School and Cranberry High School to enjoy shared athletic and band interests. Marching in the parade were Cranberry and Oil City students who participate in fall sports.
The parade traveled down West First Street to conclude with a bonfire and pep rally at Central Avenue Plaza.
The homecoming schedule continues tonight with the Oil City-Warren football game at the Oil Field and the halftime crowning of kings and queens - one pairing each from Oil City and Cranberry.
On Saturday, the homecoming dance will be held at the football field. In the event rain, the dance will move into the gymnasium.