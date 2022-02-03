The following school districts have closed for today, Feb. 3, due to inclement weather:
AC Valley - Closed
Clarion Area - Closed - Flexible instruction day
Clarion Limestone - Closed - Flexible instruction day
Christian Life Academy - Closed
Cranberry - Closed
Crawford Central - Closed - Flexible instruction day. For more information, visit www.craw.org
Forest Area - Closed - Remote instruction day
Franklin - Closed
Grove City - Closed - Flexible instruction day
Keystone - Closed
Lakeview - Closed- Remote instruction day
Moniteau - Closed
North Clarion - Closed today, 2-hour delay Friday
Oil City - Closed
Redbank - Closed - Remote instruction day
Titusville - Closed
Union - Closed
Valley Grove - Closed
Venango Region Catholic Schools - Closed - Remote instruction day
Venango Technology Center - Closed
This list will be updated as more information is received.