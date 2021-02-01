Schools delay due to winter weather conditions

The following school districts will be closed today, Monday, Feb. 1:

Clarion Area

Keystone

North Clarion

Oil City 

Valley Grove

Venango Region Catholic Schools

The following school districts will be closed today and will be operating remotely:

AC Valley

Clarion Limestone - Remote learning delayed 2 hours

Cranberry

Forest Area 

Franklin

Moniteau

Redbank Valley - Remote learning delayed 2 hours

Union

Venango Technology Center

The following school districts will be operating on a two-hour delay today:

Christian Life Academy

This list will be updated as more information is received.

PennDOT reduces speed on I-80
PennDOT reduces speed on I-80

Due to the severity of the winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is temporarily reducing speeds on Interstate 80 from the Ohio State line to the New Jersey state line, including the section in Mercer and Venango counties.

Tri-county has 79 cases over weekend

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 79 new cases of COVID-19, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion and Forest counties each.

State: Unemployment scams utilize social media

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Labor & Industry said there have been multiple attempts by fraudsters to obtain individuals’ personal and confidential information through fake Facebook pages.

Tri-county area sees virus cases, deaths rise

HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 55 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related deaths from Clarion and Forest counties each.

UPDATE: Interstate lanes reopen
UPDATE: Interstate lanes reopen

Interstate 80 westbound is now open to traffic in both lanes. A portion of the interstate between the Strattanville and New Bethlehem exits was closed earlier due to a crash involving multiple tractor trailers.

Big plans at museums
Big plans at museums

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Despite the hardships of 2020, local museums are gearing up to reopen their doors to the public when spring arrives.

Cases, nursing home deaths mount

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 6,036 new statewide cases of COVID-19, including 6 31 reported from the tri-county area. There also were nearly 30 additional deaths reported from tri-county nursing homes.

Clarion, Venango counties see more virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from both Clarion and Forest counties.

'Good path forward'
'Good path forward'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Two Venango County projects - the multimodal hub in downtown Oil City and the new recycling center at the Venango Regional Airport bus depot - are scheduled to be completed in the coming months.

State works to resolve PEUC, PUA issues

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Labor & Industry said it's working to resolve issues claimants have encountered in trying to resume receiving Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.

Tri-county area adds 16 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.

Local support
Local support

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

More than 50 Venango County residents walked a mile loop in sub-freezing temperatures around Oil City on Saturday to raise awareness for the anti-abortion movement.

Tri-county has 51 cases over weekend

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 51 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.

State to resume PEUC payments

HARRISBURG —\!q The state Department of Labor & Industry today announced Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) payments in the new federal CARES Act extension will resume the week of Jan. 24.

Tri-county reports 29 new cases; 3 deaths

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each of the counties in the tri-county area.

Busy night on the hardwood
Busy night on the hardwood

Franklin's Easton Fulmer poured in a game-high 23 points and the Knights made 16-of-17 free throws in the fourth quarter Friday night in a 65-55 victory over Sharpsville in a key Region 4 showdown at the Castle.

Tri-county reports 25 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each of the counties in the tri-county area.

Clarion Hospital has site to give vaccinations

  • By Rodney L. Sherman Clarion News Editor

CLARION — Clarion Hospital will open its first large-scale, COVID-19 vaccination site on Wednesday in the former Peebles/Gordman’s building near the Clarion Mall.

Prison logs more than 800 virus cases

  • By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer

The state prison near Marienville this week recorded another massive COVID-19 cases count — this time more than 800 — to vault Forest County well over 1,000 cumulative cases.

Local high school sports scores 1-20-21

BOYS BASKETBALL: Oil City 53, Redbank Valley 47; Moniteau 61, Venango Catholic 44; Keystone 60, Clarion-Limestone 54, OT; Clarion 62, Union 28; West Middlesex 35, Lakeview 32

+3
High marks at Oil City
High marks at Oil City

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Tuesday was the first day some Oil City School District students were back in their classrooms for in-person learning under a hybrid model school board members approved last week.

Tri-county virus cases, deaths mount

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 167 new cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.