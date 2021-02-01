The following school districts will be closed today, Monday, Feb. 1:
Clarion Area
Keystone
North Clarion
Oil City
Valley Grove
Venango Region Catholic Schools
The following school districts will be closed today and will be operating remotely:
AC Valley
Clarion Limestone - Remote learning delayed 2 hours
Cranberry
Forest Area
Franklin
Moniteau
Redbank Valley - Remote learning delayed 2 hours
Union
Venango Technology Center
The following school districts will be operating on a two-hour delay today:
Christian Life Academy
This list will be updated as more information is received.