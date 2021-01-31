Schools delay due to winter weather conditions

The following school districts will be operating on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Monday, Feb. 1.
AC Valley
Clarion Limestone
Keystone
Union
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low near 25F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low near 25F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: January 31, 2021 @ 9:21 pm
The following school districts will be operating on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Monday, Feb. 1.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 79 new cases of COVID-19, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion and Forest counties each.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Labor & Industry said there have been multiple attempts by fraudsters to obtain individuals’ personal and confidential information through fake Facebook pages.
HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 55 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related deaths from Clarion and Forest counties each.
Three people were found dead early Saturday morning after a fire destroyed a home at 2 E. Bissell Ave. in Oil City.
Sugarcreek Borough said goodbye to the final two members of what staff members have dubbed "the original crew" during a retirement celebration Friday.
Interstate 80 westbound is now open to traffic in both lanes. A portion of the interstate between the Strattanville and New Bethlehem exits was closed earlier due to a crash involving multiple tractor trailers.
Despite the hardships of 2020, local museums are gearing up to reopen their doors to the public when spring arrives.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 6,036 new statewide cases of COVID-19, including 6 31 reported from the tri-county area. There also were nearly 30 additional deaths reported from tri-county nursing homes.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from both Clarion and Forest counties.
Two Venango County projects - the multimodal hub in downtown Oil City and the new recycling center at the Venango Regional Airport bus depot - are scheduled to be completed in the coming months.
WRESTLING: Cranberry 33, Franklin 27
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Labor & Industry said it's working to resolve issues claimants have encountered in trying to resume receiving Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Moniteau has canceled school today.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.
More than 50 Venango County residents walked a mile loop in sub-freezing temperatures around Oil City on Saturday to raise awareness for the anti-abortion movement.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 51 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG —\!q The state Department of Labor & Industry today announced Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) payments in the new federal CARES Act extension will resume the week of Jan. 24.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each of the counties in the tri-county area.
An Oil City artist won second place Friday in the Pennsylvania Farm Show's Butter Up! butter sculpture contest with a hand-crafted bust of Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine.
Franklin's Easton Fulmer poured in a game-high 23 points and the Knights made 16-of-17 free throws in the fourth quarter Friday night in a 65-55 victory over Sharpsville in a key Region 4 showdown at the Castle.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each of the counties in the tri-county area.
CLARION — Clarion Hospital will open its first large-scale, COVID-19 vaccination site on Wednesday in the former Peebles/Gordman’s building near the Clarion Mall.
The state prison near Marienville this week recorded another massive COVID-19 cases count — this time more than 800 — to vault Forest County well over 1,000 cumulative cases.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 537 new cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Oil City 53, Redbank Valley 47; Moniteau 61, Venango Catholic 44; Keystone 60, Clarion-Limestone 54, OT; Clarion 62, Union 28; West Middlesex 35, Lakeview 32
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 30 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
Tuesday was the first day some Oil City School District students were back in their classrooms for in-person learning under a hybrid model school board members approved last week.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Oil City 54, Warren 43; Kennedy Catholic 72, Rocky Grove 31; Fairview 71, Franklin 49; Cochranton 53, Union City 46
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 18 additional local cases of COVID-19 were reported.
CLARION - Clarion University's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day community breakfast Monday focused on the theme "What Are We Doing for Others."
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 167 new cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 80 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 37 new cases of COVID-19 and four new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
An exploratory excavation by National Fuel in Oil City's North Side business district has resulted in the loss of internet and telephone services for much of the South Side.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
Positions to be filled Immediately. Now Hiring Experience…
Wanted to buy : 1968 or 69 Dodge Chargers. Call: 724-290-1356
Wanted to buy : Older cars and trucks from 1920s thru 197…
I would like to thank the doctors, staff and nurses at UP…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
NOTICE The North Clarion County School Board of Education…
Computer Repair and Sales. Housecalls. Networking. Virus …