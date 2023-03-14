Schools delay due to winter weather

The following school districts are operating on a two-hour delay today, March 14:
Clarion Limestone
Redbank Valley
HERSHEY — Grove City junior Hunter Hohman posted a pair of major decisions on Friday and advanced to the finals of the 160-pound division in the 2022-23 PIAA Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center. Five other area wrestlers, including Cranberry’s trio of Dalton Wenner, Elijah Brosius an…
Some area folks got out into the woods for a late winter, 3-mile hike on Thursday afternoon as part of a program at Oil Creek State Park.
Anyone who visits downtown Titusville regularly will have a new park to enjoy during summer at the corner of North Franklin and Central streets along with Diamond Street.
The Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps House of Trades (HOT) teamed up with Mustard Seed Missions of Venango County and Chapel on the Hill on Monday in Emlenton.
The following school districts have issued two-hour delays today, March 7:
GENEVA, Ohio — Friday turned out to be a medal-filled opener for both Oil City and Franklin in the PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships held at the Spire Institute. The Oilers earned five medals overall and the Knights had four.
It’s not easy to beat a team three times in one season. It’s even harder to win three consecutive District 10 titles.
District 10 Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship: Franklin 55, Oil City 39
The Cranberry Mall is suffering another blow as anchor store Joann Fabric has announced it is closing its doors at the mall in May.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: District 9 Class 1A semifinals -- Union 51, DuBois Central Catholic 48; District 9 Class 2A semifinals -- Clarion-Limestone 47, Karns City 43
SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: District 10 Class 3A semifinals -- Oil City 38, Seneca 36; Franklin 52, Fairview 40; District 10 Class 1A semifinals -- Farrell 64, Rocky Grove 55; District 10 Class 4A semifinals -- Grove City 57, Harbor Creek 43
The former Vantage building in Franklin, originally built as the Exchange Bank at 1283 Liberty St., and the adjacent Sleep Study building at 1281 Liberty are under new ownership.
The halls of Victory Elementary School were abuzz with activity Friday afternoon as students and teachers gathered for the grand finale of the school’s Random Acts of Kindness Week.
Oil City police Chief Dave Ragon confirmed Sophia Steinman, 17, of Oil City, was found safe in Warren on Thursday evening.
DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: North Clarion 49, Ridgway 33; Elk County Catholic 47, Clarion 28
An Oil City girl is taking a project from her religious education classes and running with it as she aims to collect 500 pairs of shoes single-handedly to donate to people in need.
Oil City police and Franklin state police are investigating the disappearance of an Oil City teenager.
Several lessons on sexuality and sexual harassment that would be taught again to elementary and middle school students in the Oil City School District were revisited at Monday’s Oil City School Board meeting.
Anyone who’s been in the Oil City Library these days may have noticed there’s a brand new collection on the shelves by the card catalog — and it isn’t books, movies or audiobooks.
After more than 1,000 straight days, Oakland Township resident Tony Sobina, 68, is still on the water every day as he is continuing his long fly fishing streak.
COVID-19 has resulted in an unusual job market as it seems that windows in every business reveal a “now hiring” sign.
The 83rd annual edition of the Business Review and Forecast will be published with Friday’s newspaper. Here is a sampling of what you will find in this year’s edition, which spotlights local business, industry, government and schools.
The ballroom at Cross Creek Resort was crowded Wednesday evening with about 270 people for the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards banquet.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 87, Conneaut Area 13; Warren 60, Oil City 46; Jamestown 59, Rocky Grove 50; C-L 65, Cranberry 44; Clarion 63, A-C Valley 43; Redbank Valley 46, Keystone 38; Karns City 48, Moniteau 46 (2OT); Venango Catholic 78, CLA 60; Cochranton 61, Youngsville 40; Grove City 63, …
SWIMMING: (Boys) Oil City 87, Slippery Rock 52; Grove City 96, Franklin 74; (Girls) Slippery Rock 115, Oil City 55; Grove City 84, Franklin 83
The Clarion Bobcats and Keystone Panthers basketball teams squared off on the hardwood Friday night, but the real winner was the Clarion Hospital’s Sunshine Project
Girls basketball coach. Athletic director. Art teacher.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Otto-Eldred 63, North Clarion 50; Redbank Valley 46, Moniteau 31; Karns City 50, Clarion-Limestone 38; Keystone 31, Clarion 30
After a season in which he made national news, Oil City running back Ethen Knox has collected another national award by being named to the 2022-23 All-USA Today High School Sports Awards Offensive Football Team on Monday.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Keystone 56, Cranberry 44; Clarion 84, Forest Area 8; Redbank Valley 53, Moniteau 38; Karns City 64, C-L 46; Tidioute Charter 57, Venango Catholic 56
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Redbank Valley 54, North Clarion 35; DuBois Central Catholic 56, Clarion 46
(Editor’s note: The following story is a first-person account from Leigh-Anne Williams of Franklin, who does some freelance photography work for the newspaper, about her adventures Saturday participating in the Polar Plunge at Two Mile Run County Park.)
BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 82, Titusville 50; Oil City 60, 46; Kennedy Catholic 45, Rocky Grove 23; North Clarion 56, Keystone 38; C-L 60, Moniteau 29; Union City 45, Cochranton 44; Grove City 59, Sharon 44
Franklin muralist Deac Mong won the People’s Choice award at the Nature Art Showcase and Sale held Friday and Saturday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
SWIMMING: Oil City 110, Titusville 58 (boys); Titusville 107, Oil City 59 (girls)
After taking over sole possession of first place in Region 6 following an emotional win over rival Oil City earlier in the week, Franklin’s boys basketball team was looking to solidify its position atop the region standings with a season sweep over visiting Warren on Friday night at the Castle.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 69, Warren 48; Oil City 75, Titusville 55; Rocky Grove 58, Cochranton 38; Moniteau 56, Cranberry 46; North Clarion 51, A-C Valley 39; Karns City 62, Redbank Valley 38; Clarion-Limestone 68, Keystone 46; Union 76, Forest Area 10; Ridgway 58, Venango Catholic 15; Grov…
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Warren 47, Franklin 17; Oil City 37, Corry 32 (OT); Cambridge Springs 76, Rocky Grove 16; Moniteau 69, Cranberry 37; North Clarion 52, A-C Valley 19; Redbank Valley 55, Karns City 27; Keystone 62, C-L 52; Cochranton 49, Saegertown 20; Sharpsville 34, Grove City 24; Lakeview…
BOYS BASKETBALL: Cranberry 48, Commodore Perry 46; Clarion-Limestone 78, Union 60; Keystone 61, Forest Area 22; Karns City 64, North Clarion 55; Moniteau 61, Laurel 43