Schools delay start on Thursday

The following school districts have issued a two-hour delay for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022:

Franklin

This list will be updated as more information is received.

Local high school sports scores 1-25-22

Boys basketball: Bishop Canevin 70, Franklin 52; Oil City 49, Corry 45; Rocky Grove 60, Jamestown 44; Clarion 59, Cranberry 43; Clarion-Limestone 77, Venango Catholic 39; Keystone 63, Forest Area 23; North Clarion 53, Karns City 36; Grove City 41, Slippery Rock 33; Saegertown 62, Cochranton 52

Local high school sports scores 1-21-22

Boys Basketball: Oil City 35, Fairview 30; Franklin 72, Sharpsville 38; Farrell 48, Rocky Grove 44; Keystone 48, Venango Catholic 30; Karns City 36, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 33; Clarion 65, Clarion-Limestone 56, 2 OT; Cathedral Prep 52, Grove City 41; Union City 60, Cochranton 49

Major storm socks region
Major storm socks region

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Area residents spent much of Monday digging out from a major storm that dumped about a foot of snow across the region from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

Winter storm warning issued
Winter storm warning issued

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 1 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday for most of western Pennsylvania including Venango, Clarion, Mercer, Forest, Jefferson, and Butler counties.

Local high school sports scores 1-14-22

Girls Basketball: Franklin 49, Oil City 27; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 39, Cranberry 28; Karns City 36, Venango Catholic 33; Union 51, Keystone 31; Clarion-Limestone 46, North Clarion 43; Clarion 37, Moniteau 24

Veterans clinic planned for Cranberry Township
Veterans clinic planned for Cranberry Township

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Cranberry Township supervisors on Thursday approved a Department of Environmental Protection planning module that will eventually lead to the construction of a Veterans Administration clinic in the township.

Local high school sports scores 1-11-22

Boys Basketball: Franklin 64, Slippery Rock 45; Oil City 61, Fort LeBoeuf 47; Cranberry 63, Forest Area 18; Redbank Valley 64, Venango Catholic 21; Union 50, Moniteau 40; Clarion-Limestone 58, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 47; Karns City 43, Clarion 31; Cambridge Springs 64, Cochranton 59

Local high school sports scores 1-7-22

Boys basketball: Union 52, North Clarion 50; Clarion 84, A-C Valley 35; Cochranton 46, Youngsville 31; Franklin 60, Grove City 30; Karns City 44, Moniteau 37; Venango Catholic 56, Forest Area 22

Local high school sports scores 1-4-22

BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 81, Hickory 69; Oil City 60, Conneaut Area 32; Rocky Grove 63, Commodore Perry 20; Grove City 54, Sharon 33; Cochranton 47, Maplewood 20

Veon sworn in as Venango County judge
Veon sworn in as Venango County judge

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

History was made Monday as Marie Veon was sworn as the first female judge in Venango County history during ceremonies at the county courthouse.

Boy's Christmas inflatables also are a display of generosity
Boy's Christmas inflatables also are a display of generosity

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Contributing writer

Another Christmas season is winding down, but 8-year-old Will Cisek’s holiday spirit will continue through his 45-piece-and-counting inflatable Christmas display, which will be on display for a while beyond the start of the new year.

Local high school sports scores 12-28-21

Girls Basketball: Franklin 51, Cranberry 28; Union 42, Rocky Grove 25; Karns City 52, Oil City 36; North Clarion 55, Clarion 23; Clarion-Limestone 49, Reynolds 41; A-C Valley 29, Meadville 26; Harbor Creek 50, Keystone 21; Lakeview 44, North East 35; Grove City 50, Eden Christian 48