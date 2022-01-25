The following schools have issued a two-hour delay due to poor road conditions for today, Jan. 25, 2022:
AC Valley
Christian Life Academy
Clarion Area
Clarion-Limestone
Cranberry
Forest Area
Franklin - Also, bus 90T has no driver. All students who ride bus 90T will be excused without penalty today, according to the school district.
Keystone
Oil City
Redbank
Titusville
Union
Valley Grove
Venango Region Catholic School
Venango Technology Center
This list will be updated as more information is received.