Schools issue delays for Tuesday

The following schools have issued a two-hour delay due to poor road conditions for Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022:
AC Valley
Clarion-Limestone
Union
This list will be updated as more information is received.
Wrestling: Warren 33, Franklin 25
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has restored the normal speed limits on both Interstates 80 and 79.
CLARION — Butler Health System’s Health and Wellness Center at Trinity Point officially opened Friday.
A Pleasantville man is driving around in a new Ford truck, thanks to his favorite football team — and his wife.
Boys Basketball: Oil City 35, Fairview 30; Franklin 72, Sharpsville 38; Farrell 48, Rocky Grove 44; Keystone 48, Venango Catholic 30; Karns City 36, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 33; Clarion 65, Clarion-Limestone 56, 2 OT; Cathedral Prep 52, Grove City 41; Union City 60, Cochranton 49
A large crowd of firefighters and officials from across Venango County engaged in a two-hour discussion Wednesday about what they see as the future of fire service in the county.
Swimming: (Boys) Oil City 113, Farrell 5; Franklin 87, Titusville 75; (Girls) Oil City 113, Farrell 6; Titusville 107, Franklin 63
Wrestling: Cochranton 62, Maplewood 10
Wrestling: Corry 39, Cochranton 27
Area residents spent much of Monday digging out from a major storm that dumped about a foot of snow across the region from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.
The following school districts have issued two hour delays for Tuesday, Jan. 18:
Due to the severity of the continuing winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has updated the speed and vehicle restrictions for interstates in the northwest region.
Girls Basketball: Franklin 57, Sharon 40; Lakeview 42, Seneca 35
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 1 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday for most of western Pennsylvania including Venango, Clarion, Mercer, Forest, Jefferson, and Butler counties.
An oversized load may disrupt travel next week on Interstate 80, Route 322 west, which includes Liberty Street in Franklin, and Route 62 through Polk.
Girls Basketball: Franklin 49, Oil City 27; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 39, Cranberry 28; Karns City 36, Venango Catholic 33; Union 51, Keystone 31; Clarion-Limestone 46, North Clarion 43; Clarion 37, Moniteau 24
Cranberry Township supervisors on Thursday approved a Department of Environmental Protection planning module that will eventually lead to the construction of a Veterans Administration clinic in the township.
Scholastic Swimming: (Boys) Franklin 66, Slippery Rock 22; (girls) Slippery Rock 114, Franklin 56
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce has recognized Dr. David Wagner as the chamber’s 2021 Citizen of the Year.
Boys Basketball: Corry 52, Cochranton 41
Boys Basketball: Franklin 64, Slippery Rock 45; Oil City 61, Fort LeBoeuf 47; Cranberry 63, Forest Area 18; Redbank Valley 64, Venango Catholic 21; Union 50, Moniteau 40; Clarion-Limestone 58, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 47; Karns City 43, Clarion 31; Cambridge Springs 64, Cochranton 59
EMLENTON — Standing in front of the burned-out remains of Hovis Truck Service on Monday, co-owner Nancy Hovis’ thoughts went back to last week, when she went to three funeral homes for visitation.
Old Man Winter might be a bit sleepy this season, but he woke up Friday with a flurry of snow to remind us it’s really January, and a new year.
Boys basketball: Union 52, North Clarion 50; Clarion 84, A-C Valley 35; Cochranton 46, Youngsville 31; Franklin 60, Grove City 30; Karns City 44, Moniteau 37; Venango Catholic 56, Forest Area 22
Scholastic Swimming: (Boys) Franklin 92, Grove City 58; Oil City 100, Slippery Rock 52; (Girls) Franklin 82, Grove City 81; Slippery Rock 104, Oil City 66
Clarion County is starting a new year with a new sheriff for the first time in 12 years.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 81, Hickory 69; Oil City 60, Conneaut Area 32; Rocky Grove 63, Commodore Perry 20; Grove City 54, Sharon 33; Cochranton 47, Maplewood 20
History was made Monday as Marie Veon was sworn as the first female judge in Venango County history during ceremonies at the county courthouse.
Boys basketball: Karns City 47, A-C Valley 32 Punxsutawney 55, Keystone 40
Arlene L. Holzschuh, 79, of Titusville, died Dec. 2, 2021.
Another Christmas season is winding down, but 8-year-old Will Cisek’s holiday spirit will continue through his 45-piece-and-counting inflatable Christmas display, which will be on display for a while beyond the start of the new year.
Girls Basketball: Moniteau 43, Mercer 29; Cochranton 50, Oil City 30
Girls Basketball: Franklin 51, Cranberry 28; Union 42, Rocky Grove 25; Karns City 52, Oil City 36; North Clarion 55, Clarion 23; Clarion-Limestone 49, Reynolds 41; A-C Valley 29, Meadville 26; Harbor Creek 50, Keystone 21; Lakeview 44, North East 35; Grove City 50, Eden Christian 48
This is the first story of a three-part series examining the obstacles that both volunteer and paid fire departments, along with the municipalities they serve, face while trying to keep communities safe.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania had been installing historical markers for more than a century when the racist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 brought a fresh round of questions from the public about just whose stories were being told on the state’s roadsides — and the l…
A special three-part series — "Fire Departments' Dilemmas" — by Stacey Gross examines the obstacles that both volunteer and paid fire departments, along with the municipalities they serve, face while trying to keep communities safe. Look for it in the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday editions…
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said because of the winter weather, a speed limit restriction of 45 mph for commercial vehicles is in place in the right lane only of Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound, between exit 73: Route 949, Corsica, to exit 173: Route 64, Lamar in Clin…
