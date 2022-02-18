Schools issue two hour delays

The following school districts have issued two hour delays today, Feb. 18, 2022:
Christian Life Academy
Cranberry
Franklin
Venango Technology Center
This list will be updated as more information is received.
Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High around 25F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear skies early then increasing clouds with periods of snow showers late. Low 19F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 18, 2022 @ 10:26 am
The following roads are closed due to overnight flooding or high water:
The following school districts have issued two hour delays today, Feb. 18, 2022:
Due to anticipated Clarion River flooding and potential safety concerns due to recent changes to snow and ice conditions, DCNR Cook Forest State Park and Cook Forest/Clear Creek Vacation Bureau have canceled this weekend’s Snowman in the Forest event.
Girls Basketball: Keystone 49, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 24
SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Kane 46, Cranberry 33; Keystone 48, Brockway 44; DuBois Central Catholic 62, Clarion 45; Redbank Valley 63, Clarion-Limestone 47; Brookville 52, Karns City 36; Punxsutawney 51, Moniteau 42
Venango Area Chamber of Commerce President Susan Williams remembered listening to a presentation from the president of Centre County’s chamber, in which he spoke about a program that prepares students to enter the workforce.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 89, Wilmington 32; Warren 68, Oil City 47; Rocky Grove 53, Lakeview 44; Grove City 50, Hickory 40; Cochranton 48, Eisenhower 29; Karns City 76, Forest Area 32
The local Paws 4 a Cause organization is holding hour-long reading sessions this winter at Franklin Public Library where school-aged children are invited to practice their skills with therapy dogs.
Scholastic Swimming: (Boys) Franklin 86, Slippery Rock 50; (Girls) Slippery Rock 125, Franklin 45
Anyone looking to travel through Titusville on Wednesday afternoon had to redirect their route after they found train cars at a standstill on the tracks between Franklin and Martin streets.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Clarion 37, Venango Catholic 27; Moniteau 50, Cranberry 28; Clarion-Limestone 53, Keystone 32; North Clarion 46, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 24; Redbank Valley 53, Karns City 27.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 68, Slippery Rock 35; Oil City 70, Titusville 32; Rocky Grove 55, West Middlesex 53; Moniteau 58, Cranberry 30; Clarion 53, Venango Catholic 18; C-L 49, Keystone 44; Union 60, Forest Area 13; North Clarion 63, A-C Valley 58; Redbank Valley 48, Karns City 42; Cochran…
Two people are in custody after an hours-long standoff with police at a residence in Oil City this morning.
When workplaces and schools were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, it led 2019 Franklin Area High School graduate Cole McFadden to get back into physical fitness for the first time since graduation, and he is now training for the Pittsburgh Half Marathon.
Girls Basketball: Franklin 38, Meadville 5; Conneaut Area 44, Oil City 16; Jamestown 35, Rocky Grove 31; Venango Catholic 51, Eisenhower 15; Moniteau 40, Keystone 39; Union 44, Clarion 25; Grove City 46, Hickory 23; Cambridge Springs 49, Cochranton 34
A second major winter storm in less than three weeks swept through the region Thursday and continued into Friday, bringing ice, sleet and snow with it and leading to a number of crashes on Interstate 80.
The Oak Ridge underpass in Hawthorne Borough, Clarion County is closed due to flooding.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. Friday for Venango, Forest, Mercer, and Lawrence counties. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches is expected
The following schools have canceled for Friday, Feb. 4:
For Victor Milko, owning the Clarion River Lodge is like coming home again.
The following school districts have closed for today, Feb. 3, due to inclement weather:
A free walk-up COVID-19 testing clinic opened to the public Tuesday at the old Salvation Army church building in Franklin at 737 Elk St. AMI Expeditionary Healthcare is providing the testing.
Pauline Ruth Monrean Stover, 87, of Knox, died Jan. 1, 2022.
As she settles into her new job, Venango County Regional Planning Commission director Hilary Buchanan is focused on supporting municipalities and is excited about a number of upcoming projects.
Oil City police said they are searching for a man who was last seen on Jan. 14 in the area of Wabash Avenue.
Oil City police said they are searching for a man who was last seen on Jan. 14 in the area of Wabash Avenue.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 78, Greenville 26; Oil City 61, Conneaut Area 35; Union 65, Cranberry 45; Venango Catholic 54, Christian Life Academy 39; Grove City 66, Wilmington 24; Cochranton 60, Maplewood 32
SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Rocky Grove 55, Reynolds 35; Cranberry 47, Venango Catholic 33; Keystone 50, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 45; Redbank Valley 77, Clarion 56; North Clarion 77, Moniteau 68; Clarion-Limestone 87, Forest Area 19; Karns City 61, Union 57
The following school districts have issued a two-hour delay for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022:
When VisionQuest announced four years ago that it would close, there was much speculation as to what would become of the Sandycreek Township facility that had housed troubled and at-risk youths. At one time, VisionQuest was listed as one of the county’s top 10 employers.
Perhaps Nora Rudisille is just a kid at heart or plain likes to keep busy or both.
Boys basketball: Bishop Canevin 70, Franklin 52; Oil City 49, Corry 45; Rocky Grove 60, Jamestown 44; Clarion 59, Cranberry 43; Clarion-Limestone 77, Venango Catholic 39; Keystone 63, Forest Area 23; North Clarion 53, Karns City 36; Grove City 41, Slippery Rock 33; Saegertown 62, Cochranton 52
The following schools have issued a two-hour delay due to poor road conditions for today, Jan. 25, 2022:
Boys basketball: Lakeview 51, Rocky Grove 31; Keystone 64, Cranberry 30
Scaffolding is rising like a strange children’s playground in Oil City’s St. Joseph Church in Oil City as an extensive interior renovation project is well underway.
A former Oil City resident has compiled an extensive portfolio over the last several years as his photography hobby has turned into a passion.
Wrestling: Warren 33, Franklin 25
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has restored the normal speed limits on both Interstates 80 and 79.
CLARION — Butler Health System’s Health and Wellness Center at Trinity Point officially opened Friday.
A Pleasantville man is driving around in a new Ford truck, thanks to his favorite football team — and his wife.
The City of Oil City has openings for the position of Pol…
Single white female looking to meet SWM in his 60’s. No d…
Apples: Gala, Ida Red, Empire & Jonagold, Mutsu &…
AMERICAN EAGLE BUSINESS SERVICES Income Tax Services, Acc…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
ADVERTISEMENT OF LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION Letters of adm…
All persons indebted or having claims against the Estate …