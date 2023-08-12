Scrubgrass Grange marks 60 years of serving up meals

As the Venango County Fair entered its closing weekend, the Kiwanis Bowl arena was a busy bustle of equine activity on Friday morning, and the Scrubgrass Grange was just as busy as ever feeding folks at its Corner Cafe.

The grange is celebrating its 60th year of feeding fairgoers this year, after starting out in an old army tent, progressing through two trailers, and finally, four years ago, building its own permanent structure near the entrance to the fairgrounds.

“Water would run through the tent when it rained,” laughed volunteer-in-charge Barbara Gross, recalling the army tent.

Gross has been with the all-volunteer team of grange members and friends running the cafe for upward of 50 years, and was one of the 4-H volunteers that rode in the back of an old manual-transmission pickup from Clintonville to help clear the fairgrounds in 1959.

The cafe, now a licensed full-service restaurant, is open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. during the fair, and is often open for special events at the fairgrounds at other times of the year. It also sells apple butter, apple topping and apple relish at Applefest, and proceeds help keep the grange hall, used for many community events, open.

Gross said the grange also does community service work for the fairgrounds; it built the Scrubgrass Stage, sided Rainy Linn Hall, built shelving for Runninger Hall (often known as the Flower Building) and bought the public address system for Phillips Arena, to name a few of its contributions.

The cafe’s most popular items are its muffin breakfast sandwich and its cheeseburger, and Gross said this week it’s been so busy that the food truck had to come in with more food four times to keep up with demand.

“It’s because the weather’s been so good,” she explained. “It’s only rained during the night.”

Elsewhere at the fair

A nighttime rainstorm postponed Thursday morning’s open game horse show, which features “fun show” events like barrel-racing and egg-and-spoon rides. But once the arena had time to dry, the event got off to a late start at 3 p.m. Thursday, and continued Friday morning.

During the barrel-racing classes Friday, riders of all ages and skill levels, often with big smiles on their faces as they sped around the arena, took their mounts in a cloverleaf pattern around the three barrels set up in the arena before galloping (or cantering, or trotting) back to the finish near the gate.

While not competing, knots of riders sat on fences or hanged out on their horses watching the other competitors, or walked some of the more energetic ponies around in the warm-up area next to the show ring.

In the meantime, the supreme senior livestock showmanship contest was proceeding in Phillips Arena, and up in the rabbit building, the business didn’t stop just because the judging was over.

Kids cleaned their rabbits’ cages, took them out on leashes to hop around the barn, and, of course, gave them plenty of hugs and pettings.

More “Barnyard Olympics” included a nail-driving contest and pie-eating contest, and the Junior Livestock and Cheese Yield Auction at 6 p.m. allowed kids to auction off their livestock as well as cheese from their dairy cows.

Today’s schedule

Today, the fair will wrap up with “Autism Tough Day,” including the Bacon Buddies show at 10 a.m. in Phillips Arena.

Antique tractor pulls start at 9 a.m., and later in the afternoon, contestants can show off their strength in the hay-bale-throwing contest at 1 p.m. in the Kiwanis Bowl.

The senior livestock showmanship contest will also start at 1 p.m. in Phillips Arena, and at 4 p.m., the 4-H awards ceremony will take place there.

The fair will finish off with its demolition derby in the grandstands at 6 p.m., followed by a fireworks display from Kellner’s Fireworks.

HELEN FIELDING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at helenfielding.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-677-8374.

