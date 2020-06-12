A candlelight vigil to bring awareness about racism and its victims drew about 350 people to Clarion on Thursday evening.
The "Vigil for Unity and Peace" began at the Clarion University Bell Tower before concluding at Veterans Memorial Park.
The vigil honored those who have been victims of racism, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. Participants were asked to wear black as a sign of respect and unity.
After speeches by various members of the community, participants proceeded along Main Street to Memorial Park for a prayer and silent vigil that lasted 8 minutes, 46 seconds, the length of time Floyd was pinned to the ground under a police officer's knee.