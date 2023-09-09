Quilters’ Cupboard in Seneca has finished up a musical-themed quilt to be raffled off at tonight’s Music in Oil Country event at Oil City High School to raise funds for the Oil City Oiler Marching Band’s new uniforms.
The fabric store moved to its present spot at 3344 Route 257 about five years ago, said Brenda Morse, who owns and operates the store with Shirley Wygant.
It stocks mainly cotton and flannel fabrics and soft Minky quilt backings, along with sewing notions, and it also sells quilt patterns and an assortment of other non-clothing patterns such as bags, totes, aprons and coasters.
“This is our third year, maybe fourth,” Morse said of the store’s making a fundraiser quilt to raffle off at Music in Oil Country. She added that her son was a drum major last year, and now her daughter is in band front.
The shop has expanded its inventory since the closure of Joann Fabrics at the Cranberry Mall earlier this year, adding a greater selection of items like rulers, threads, batting, backings, and patterns.
“We’ll special-order anything we can for people,” Morse added.
The shop also has a large sewing space in the back, where for the past few months, a quilting guild that makes charity quilts and Quilts of Valor has been meeting twice a month.
Morse said the store also offers its own programs, such as a Friday sewing group, and an English paper piecing group that meets twice a month on Sundays.
In fall and winter, the store also offers quilting classes that are posted in the store, on its website, quilterscupboardpa.com, and on its Facebook page, Morse said.