HAWTHORN — It’s often said the more things change, the more they stay the same. That applies to the Clarion County Fair.
Renovated in 1922, the fairgrounds have changed but the memories of the fair stay the same.
“I came as a child, probably in 1961. I was 6 years old,” said New Bethlehem-based District Judge Jeff Miller, who has been the fair’s public address announcer for about 10 years.
“We used to have a lot of farm equipment at the fair. We have four pieces of equipment this year. At one time, we had 10 to 15 from each dealer.”
New car dealers were also part of the fair.
“The car dealers — Skinner’s GMC, Hildebrand Pontiac, Buick and even Guyer Ford — would have four or five new cars on display here,” Miller said. “They sold a lot of cars here.
“In the ‘60s and ‘70s, it was more of a working person coming in and looking at that stuff. Today, people look to be entertained. Now, we have a much younger crowd attending the fair. They come for the demolition derbies.”
Miller said that many years ago the big event was the horse pull. “They had the big horses — Clydesdales and Belgians. People loved those horse pulls. Now, it is held on Saturday morning.”
And, at one time the community’s schedule revolved around the activities going on at the fair.
“My mother worked for the old Seneca Bank and Wednesday they shut down at noon,” Miller said. “They had their picnic here at the fairgrounds. The big thing was the ‘brown jug’ softball game. It was the farmers vs. the merchants.
“The bank closed down because all of the employees were on the softball team. Basically, there were only one or two places in New Bethlehem open on Wednesday.”
The winner had the honor of displaying the “brown jug” in their window for the next year.
The physical grounds have changed, as well. There had been a merry-go-round and a Ferris wheel at the park along with gold fish ponds.
“I can just remember the gold fish ponds. They were about 8 feet wide and 20 feet long. The kids loved them and the parents were afraid of them. They were just deep enough to cause a problem for a kid,” Miller said.
“Back then, no one worried about a fence. The kids were free-range. You were on your own.”
There was a swimming pool that was built in 1958 that was open during the fair. It closed in 2009.
“It was L-shaped and had two diving boards. One was 5 feet and the other one was 15 feet,” he said.
Pat Krauss, of Clarion, remembers the swimming pool and the rides. She doesn’t remember the food, except for the funnel cakes. “The Leatherwood Church ladies made them. They had their own recipe. We were too busy running around riding the rides. That was fun for us.”
Eugene Cummings, also of Clarion, has attended the fair “a few times.” He was a teenager in the 1960s when he first attended.
“We came down to watch the demolition derby,” he said. “Back then, you could enter anything. You could buy an old junker and enter it. You also had the hell drivers doing stunts with their cars. We had a lot of fun at the fair.”
Carol Schultz, another Clarion resident, has been coming to the fair for years.
“When I was in high school we would camp here when our favorite band was playing,” she said. “We would party all night long. Later, we would come for the demolition derby and the grandstand shows. I have some great memories of the fair.”
The fair attracted big-name entertainment like the Oak Ridge Boys, Marie Osmond and Jerry Reed. “Those kinds of shows are just too expensive these days,” Miller said.
The fair board itself has changed. It used to take one or two months to put together a fair. Now it is a year-round operation, and the fair board has expanded to take in directors from the entire county, according to Miller.
The vendors, he said, have changed, too. In the past, volunteers ran the food stands. The New Bethlehem Area Association of Churches had the main food, and there was a smaller stand that was usually operated by one of the Red Bank Valley booster clubs.
“You didn’t have the fried veggies, barbecue, Chinese food or macaroni. It was your basic hot dogs and hamburgers,” Miller said. “You also had cotton candy and candy apples. You don’t see those anymore. Now it is professional vendors.
“The one thing we don’t have is a great chili dog. I really miss those.”