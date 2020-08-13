Several major ALF events canceled

CLARION – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry has posted an announcement on its Autumn Leaf Festival Facebook page announcing several major events have been canceled.
According to the Autumn Leaf Festival Facebook post:
“Prospective events taking place will all be held outdoors allowing for crowds up to 200 people.
“With this being said, approximately 10 of our normal 55 events will be taking place this year.
“Events not slated for 2020 but hopefully returning for 2021 are:
“Scholarship Program, Junior Olympics, Kiddies Parade, Tournament of Leaves Parade, Tractor Show, as well as many other non-chamber events.
“Regarding the Farmers and Crafters show, we are going to have the show online. Details are being worked out as we speak. Additional information should be available beginning the week of August 17, 2020.
“As we continue to move forward with the 67th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival, those activities/events slated to take place will be finalized as soon as we hear back from outside authorities.
“Keep watching out website and Facebook pages for updates and schedule as we have them available.”