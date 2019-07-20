Severe storms cause flooding, damage to area 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Deep Hollow Road in Cranberry Township is closed from the intersection with Bredinsburg Road heading towards Route 322. One of many campers that we're on Randy Spencer's property Cranberry Township is cleared from Deep Hollow Road on Saturday morning. A portion of Deep Hollow Road in Cranberry Township is taken out by flood waters. Overnight flooding took out the bridge leading to a property on Deep Hollow Road in Cranberry Township. The raging waters carved out the base of Route 66 in Clarion County early Saturday morning. It was unknown the extent of the damage or when repairs will begin. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Visit TheDerrick.com throughout the day for updates on damage and flooding in the area from last night's storms. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Urgent Click to subscribe to TheDerrick.com! Display Ads Clarview UPMC Websites Bulletin Most Popular Articles ArticlesOil City business re-opensPolice chase ends with man being pulled from riverAlert workers come to rescueMan arrested at Route 257 homeFedorek, ex-OC police officer, passes awayFlooding, trees down in regionTractor-trailer gets caught on linesPrincipal hired at FranklinFranklin resource officer is retired state trooperPolice chase ends with man being pulled from Allegheny See more events Upcoming Events Jul 20 Fundraiser Sat, Jul 20, 2019 Jul 20 Christmas in July Sat, Jul 20, 2019 Jul 20 Youth Day Sat, Jul 20, 2019 Jul 21 Concert Sun, Jul 21, 2019 Jul 21 Concert Sun, Jul 21, 2019