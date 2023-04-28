Laying new sewer lines is well underway near the intersection of East Second Street and Wilson Avenue in Oil City as part of the city’s multifaceted East Second Street project.
A majority of the work on Wilson Avenue by Country Fair should be wrapped up by today or the beginning of next week, Oil City manager Mark Schroyer said Thursday.
In the area of Wilson Avenue and East Second, the digging is “extremely delicate” because of the mish mash of old and new lines and working around live water lines to install new sewer lines, Schroyer said.
“The main problem they are having is the amount of underground utility lines. In a city this old, old lines have been left in the ground. Some are active, most are not,” Schroyer said.
After that work is done, construction will start down East Second Street, Schroyer said. He added that the street will be closed and torn up about a block at a time, depending on where the connections for the lines are.
The sewer lines, which are buried the deepest, between 14 and 20 feet in the ground, will be laid first, then the waterlines, then the storm water, then the road itself and the sidewalks, Schroyer said.
The road will be repaved in late summer or early fall, he added.
The entire East Second project, which is expected to encompass all of this year’s construction season, involves replacing the road, sidewalks and water and sewer lines, as well as installing curb ramps that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act at every intersection along the street, from Wilson Avenue to Route 62, the area known as Buzzard’s Bend.
PennDOT offered to turn the road over to the city along with $2.5 million for the reconstruction of the road and curbs, and the city accepted the offer in 2021.
The city is now responsible for repair and maintenance.
While reconstructing the road, the city plans to use funds from bonds the city issued in 2021 to replace the water and sewer lines.