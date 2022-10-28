A large crowd of people gathered in the cool autumn conditions Thursday evening to remember Shauna Howe and retrace her steps as she walked home the night of Oct. 27, 1992, from a Girl Scout Halloween party.
The memorial walk on Oil City’s South Side marked 30 years to the day since 11-year-old Shauna was abducted as she walked along a street from the First Free Methodist Church of Oil City (now called The Crossing Free Methodist Church) at 206 Wilson Ave.
The walk was organized by Shauna’s mother, Lucy Brown; and Shauna’s younger sisters, Emily Krebs and Jennifer Makin, to honor Shauna’s legacy in the community.
“This walk is in memory of Shauna... Too many people are becoming lax,” Brown said. “Just because those three (men who abducted and murdered Shauna) are in jail. There are still so many pedophiles out there. I pray every night that no one else will have to go through what happened to my daughter and what my family went through,” added Brown, who said she had not expected so many people to turn out for the walk.
Estimates of the crowd were in the 300 range.
Rose VanWormer, a friend and neighbor of Brown’s who organized the first walk in memory of Shauna 29 years ago and the walks that followed every year on Oct. 27, noted that thousands of children are kidnapped in the U.S. every day.
At the beginning of the memorial walk, Patrick Barrett, the pastor of The Crossing Free Methodist Church, prayed for safety for those walking and for the people of Oil City.
Shauna’s family and friends of the family, as well as people who knew Shauna from school and Sunday School, and many other members of the community who came out to show their support, filled the sidewalk for more than a block as they walked along in the darkness.
Many held candles.
Parents brought their children to walk with them.
The walk ended at the corner of West First and Reed streets where Shauna was abducted less than two blocks from her home. Her body was found three days later at Coulter’s Hole in Rockland Township.
Participants were asked to bring a stone painted purple with “In Memory of Shauna” written on the stone. Purple was Shauna’s favorite color.
At the end of the walk, Brown sat near the stone teardrop with Shauna’s name on it at the corner of West First and Reed streets while members of the community gave her the rocks they had painted purple.
The participants also offered Brown hugs and words of sympathy and encouragement.
Several bags of painted rocks piled up at Brown’s feet before they were whisked away by her grandchildren.
“Thank your from the bottom of my heart for coming. I appreciate you being here to remember my daughter,” Brown said.
Brown said she has a plan for the rocks, but she wasn’t ready to disclose what it is since there are officials she needs to talk to. As the crowd gathered on the street corner, the Rev. Richard Kightlinger, pastor of the United Evangelical Church in Venus where Shauna’s uncle and aunt, Keith and Lori Sibble, attend, said a prayer.
Shauna’s disappearance and murder haunted the area for more than a decade as it took nearly a dozen years after Shauna’s death before police were able to charge brothers James E. O’Brien, 32 at the time, and Timothy M. O’Brien, 37 at the time, with kidnapping, raping and murdering Shauna.
They were convicted Oct. 26, 2005, and received life sentences without the possibility of parole.
The verdict was handed down one day before the 13-year anniversary of Shauna’s abduction.
Eldred “Ted” Walker, 47 at the time of the arrests, was charged with kidnapping and murder in the case.
He reached a plea agreement with prosecutors and was given a 40-year sentence in exchange for his testimony against the O’Briens.
Walker is up for parole in July 2024. Brown and her daughters were collecting signatures Thursday for a petition to keep Walker from being paroled.
“He was sentenced to 20 to 40 years. I want to do everything in my power to see that he doesn’t get out before the 40-year anniversary. He would be in his 80s by then, hopefully he couldn’t hurt anybody,” Brown said.