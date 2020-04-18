ALTOONA — Sheetz announced Saturday that every Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m., all 279 of its locations in Pennsylvania will be reserved for senior citizens, as well as any customer designated as higher-risk to the coronavirus.
The policy is being implemented to provide at-risk customers with a comfortable, in-store experience, Sheetz said in a company news release.
Sheetz’s employees will not check IDs of customers during this hour, but asks community members to respect the reserved time, the release said.
The initiative, the release said, is in addition to following the order issued by Gov. Tom Wolf that requires every customer in stores to wear a face mask beginning Sunday at 8 p.m.