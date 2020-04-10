Sisters spread Easter message with Holy Week decorations

Two sisters have been spreading cheer and Holy Week decorations to their neighbors in the Hasson Heights area of Oil City.
Haleigh Casper, 11, and Ali Casper, 9, daughters of Kevin and Erica Casper of Starlight Drive, handed out branches for Palm Sunday, paper footprints for Holy Thursday and a cross made of sticks for Good Friday.
A prayer was included with each to be said when hanging up the door decoration.
The Caspers also provided a string of white Christmas lights for Holy Saturday and a white cloth to put over the door for Easter Sunday.
Erica Casper said she got the idea for this celebration of Holy Week while watching a Mass online.
"The girls attend St. Stephen School so they would be doing some of this stuff in school. So we are carrying it on at home," Erica Casper said.
The Caspers decided to celebrate Holy Week as a family by adorning their front door.
"We knew we have several neighbors back here who can't get to church, so we thought we would share the decorations," Erica said.
The gesture was well received.
"The neighbors were happy and thanked us," Haleigh Casper said. "It makes me feel good, spreading kindness and showing people what Holy Week means to us," she added.
Haleigh said her favorite part of Easter is being with family and being thankful for many things.
For Ali Casper, it was about "being nice."
Both girls said they miss not getting out to school and church.
"We were able to get out and spread some love around the community and let people know we are all in this together," Erica Casper said.