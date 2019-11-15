Siverly Apartments tenants come together for veterans

The idea of "maybe this will catch on" spurred several residents at the Siverly Apartments in Oil City to recently gather items for homeless veterans in the area.
"This is the first time we've done this and we hope this spurs others to do it, too," said John Durney, president of the Siverly Tenants Association.
The collection included toiletries, snacks, towels and more, plus a monetary donation, and all are destined for distribution to the Veterans Fairweather Lodge on Route 322 in Cranberry Township.
The lodge is operated by Venango Training and Development Center Inc. and provides mental health recovery for homeless veterans.
"Our vets just aren't all taken care of," said Rhonda Bowersox, a tenant at the Siverly complex. "So many need some help."
The idea for the collection came from resident Margaret Armstrong.
"It was just an idea and then everybody came together to bring this about. People just kept dropping things in the boxes," she said.
The items were picked up by Franklin VFW Post commander Matthew Gaertner and VFW Auxiliary members Valerie DeCorte and Pam Bottomley.
"Every little bit helps," said Bottomley, who is the auxiliary president. "It is all so appreciated."
For Durney, the aim is to encourage other organizations, including tenants' groups like the one in Siverly, to pitch in.
"Maybe this will catch on," he said. "That would be wonderful."