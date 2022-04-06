The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is advising motorists of a superload being transported 57 miles from Kennerdell to Meadville today.
The superload, which is a transformer, is 137 feet long and 16 feet tall, and weighs approximately 329,000 pounds.
In Venango County, the superload will travel on Kennerdell Road (Route 3008) to Rockland-Cranberry Road (Route 2013) to Route 322 to Route 62 to Front Street (Route 4002) to Route 417 to Route 428 to Route 27.
In Crawford County, it will travel on Route 27 to Park Avenue (Route 1001) to Route 322 to Franklin Pike (Route 2010).
PennDOT did not provide times as to what times the superload is expected to be moving through Venango and Crawford counties.
Motorists should be alert for slow-moving traffic and flaggers controlling traffic at intersections.
Wolfe House Movers LLC, of Bernville, is moving the load.