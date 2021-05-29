Solemn memorial services planned in region

Memorial Day observances and solemn services will be held across the area today through Monday.
Here is a rundown of the events in area communities:
Franklin
Memorial Day will be observed Monday in Franklin with three services and a parade downtown.
A memorial service for U.S. Navy veterans will be held at 9 a.m. on the 13th Street Bridge in Franklin.
This will be followed by a service in the Franklin Cemetery at 9:30 a.m.
The community service at Franklin's bandstand in South Park will begin at 11 a.m. The names of veterans who have died over the past year will be read aloud at this service.
The parade will start at 10 a.m. with lineup starting at 9 a.m.
The VETS Honor Guard is in charge of the community service and the parade with Chuck Benedict serving as parade chairman.
The parade will begin at Railroad and 13th streets and proceed north on 13th Street to Liberty Street, where it will turn right onto Liberty Street. It will end at the Venango County Vietnam Veterans Honor Roll at South Park Street.
Oil City
The Oil City Veterans of Foreign Wars will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday in the back parking lot. A light lunch will immediately follow in the VFW building.
The Oil City Knights of Columbus will hold its annual Memorial Day Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, at Calvary Cemetery.
Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs.
The Mass will be moved to St. Joseph Church in the event of inclement weather.
The picnic that is usually held after Mass at the Knight of Columbus won't take place this year.
Clarion
American Legion Post 66 and Ross A. McGinnis VFW Post 2145 will co-host a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Monday in Clarion Cemetery on Second Avenue.
Ken Orsino, commander of American Legion Post 66, will be master of ceremonies. Pastor Harry Hoff, of Hope Rising Church, will lead the invocation and benediction.
The Clarion Area High School band, under the direction of Chris Curry, will play the National Anthem and Taps, and the Clarion Community Choir also will provide musical selections.
Capt. Len Bashline, a retired member of the U.S. Air National Guard, will be the guest speaker.
After the services at the cemetery, naval services will be held at the Wayne R. Weaver Memorial Bridge at Toby.
In the event of inclement weather, the service will be held upstairs at the American Legion.
Knox
A Memorial Day observance for Knox area residents will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at Knox Community Park.
The service will be sponsored by the Knox Civic Club.
Those planning to attend are asked to bring lawn chairs.
The keynote speaker will be Terry Kendrick, pastor of Cornerstone Church of Clarion.
New Bethlehem
Walter W. Craig Post 354 of the American Legion will hold a Memorial Day service for the New Bethlehem community at 10 a.m. today at Gumtown Park.
The featured speaker will be Rimersburg resident James McCullough, a Vietnam-era Navy veteran known for his re-enactment of President Abraham Lincoln's speeches.
The program will include patriotic music provided by barbershop group Shades of Harmony, Sandy and Mark Barrett, and Debbie and Matt Green. Local Legion member Mike Mazzocco will play "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes.
In the event of inclement weather, the service will be moved to the First Baptist Church at the corner of Broad and Lafayette streets.
Rimersburg
Shearer-Shick Post No. 454 of the American Legion and VFW Post No. 7132 will hold Memorial Day weekend events Sunday and Monday.
The Sunday service will be held at 3 p.m. in Veterans Park.
Bob Carmichael will be master of ceremonies. The Rev. John Bargar, pastor of Rimersburg United Methodist Church, will be guest speaker.
Dana Solida will present a musical selection.
In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at Rimersburg United Methodist Church.
Memorial Day events will begin with the annual parade at 9 a.m. Monday starting at Rimersburg Elementary School.
The program at the cemetery will begin as parade marchers arrive.
Terry George will serve as master of ceremonies.
Guest speaker will be Burton Kephart, of Cranberry, whose son, Spc. Jonathan R. Kephart, was killed in Iraq in 2004.
The Union High School marching band, directed by Lisa Hummel, will perform, and Union eighth-grade students also will participate.
In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at Union High School, beginning at 9 a.m.
Rockland
A Memorial Day service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the Rockland Cemetery. Army veteran Bruce Switzer will be guest speaker.