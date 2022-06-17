Several roads in Forest and Warren counties remain closed or limited due to trees and utilities that were brought down by extreme weather on Thursday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said in a news release that it is working with area utility and tree-removal companies to clear roadways as quickly and safely as possible, but some roads are expected to remain closed to through traffic or restricted through the weekend. Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and obey "road closed" signs.
The following state-owned roadways were currently closed or restricted as of late this afternoon:
Forest County: Blue Jay Road (Route 1003), restricted; Watson Farm Road (Route 1005), closed; Route 666 from Lynch Road to Minister Road, closed; Minister Road (Route 1001), closed.
Warren County: Minister Road (Route 2001), closed; Route 62 from Bimber Road (Route 3018) to the Forest County line, restricted; Route 337, restricted; Elm Street/Tidioute Creek Road, (Route 3009) restricted; Tidioute Enterprise Road (Route 3002), restricted; Mickle Hill Road (Route 3001), restricted; McQuire Street/Morrison Hill Road (Route 3011), closed; and Brown Hill Road (Route 4013), restricted.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.