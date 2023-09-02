The summer months have seen a few new dining options offered in Franklin.

A few weeks after its grand opening last month, business is smokin’ at the Smoke Cantina in Franklin, located at the former Barr’s Insurance building at 1256 Liberty St.

The new restaurant was formerly the Homegrown Kitchen Café, which was located in the back of the building until it closed in mid-February to be transformed into Smoke Cantina’s commercial kitchen.

“Smoke Cantina was our end goal, a sit-down dinner restaurant while keeping a lot of the Homegrown Kitchen,” said owner Danielle Benson.

After seven months of extensive renovations, the restaurant now serves lunch and dinner in a sit-down setting at the front of the building, and Benson said they “never could have planned how busy” they’ve been since opening.

Benson described the menu as Argentinian-style with “smoke from the grill” but also “with a little Asian flair”—and it also has pop-up menus like Tuesday taco nights.

The restaurant has a woodfire grill and butchers most of its meat in-house, and it also serves tapas, which it eventually plans to pair with wine tasting once it gets its liquor license.

“We wanted to add a different choice to the area. A lot of guests say it’s reminiscent of a bistro in Soho or something — it’s intimate and casual,” Benson said.

“The Homegrown Kitchen has kind of developed into a brand,” Benson added. Smoke Cantina, still under the brand, continues to source its ingredients locally as much as possible and uses the Homegrown Kitchen’s fishmonger.

A second location under the Homegrown Kitchen, Grandview Lookout, has been been operating since April in the former Fat Dogs on Grandview Road in Oil City.

Located next to Murray’s Scenic View, the establishment serves Penn State Berkey Creamery ice cream as well as food and other treats.

Vino and Vibes

Meanwhile, up the street and around the corner from Smoke Cantina, winery Vino and Vibes is enjoying its new location at 304 13th Street, where it moved earlier this year.

“We have a full kitchen now, and we’re offering a menu,” said Vino and Vibes owner Kim Shawgo. “We have a very nice patio outside in the back.”

The winery, formerly located in the AFSCME building on Liberty Street, is an offshoot of Wines of America, whose wine is made in Pittsburgh and for which Shawgo is the manager.

In addition to wine, with the full kitchen Vino and Vibes can now also offer appetizers, entrees such as burgers, and snacks, as well as meat and cheese platters.

All the restaurant’s entrees and several other menu items are made with the winery’s wines, Shawgo said.

She and her husband, Todd Shawgo, did all the interior design except for the bar, and much of the work.

“We got to build it the way we wanted to,” said Kim Shawgo, who added that the new space with its kitchen fits their needs much better.

“Every Friday we have karaoke, and we’re going to be going back to having live bands in the fall on Saturdays,” she said, adding Vino and Vibes also offers its space for events such as class reunions, birthdays, baby showers and even weddings.

Mix It Up Nutrition

At the other end of the block, Mix It Up Nutrition has settled into Suite 103 at 314 West Park St. in the same building as West Park Guitar and the Franklin Boxing and Fitness Academy.

The beverage spot provides sugar-free “loaded” teas —flavored teas with caffeine, vitamins and electrolytes —protein shakes and caffeine-free kids’ hydration drinks with minerals, sweetened with stevia rather than sugar.

Owners Katelyn Myers and Morgan Docherty are both respiratory therapists who started the store to “bring the nutritional options of major cities adapted to the small town lifestyle.”

As moms, Myers and Docherty said they wanted to give on-the-go families options for a healthy lifestyle, as well as start a business that was more family-friendly for their own families.

“We wanted something...where we could have our kids here,” Docherty said as she held her one-year-old son, Atlas.

Both she and Myers still work as therapists, Docherty at UPMC Northwest and Myers at Penn Highlands Dubois, although Myers said she is “casual” and Docherty said that while she’s full-time now, she plans to go part-time in October.

So far, they said the store is going well and they are starting to get a local customer base.

“A lot of schools and hospitals have been coming here,” Myers said. “We’re thankful for the community support.”

HELEN FIELDING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at helenfielding.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-677-8374.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Free

Reno water advisory lifted

Aqua Pennsylvania announced it has received approval from the state Department of Environmental Protection to lift the "do not consume" order for Venango Water Co. customers.

Free

Local high school sports scores 8-28-23

SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Franklin 0, Grove City 0 SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Keystone 0; Commodore Perry 3, Oil City 0; Bethel Christian 3, Christian Life Academy 0

Tribute honors 'Coach Pat'
Free

Tribute honors 'Coach Pat'

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The dedication ceremony for the Coach Pat Patterson sports complex at Oil City High School and a 22 push-up salute for “Coach Pat” was held Friday at the high school before the Oilers’ season-opening football game.

Free

Local high school football scores 8-25-23

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 76, Warren 0; Titusville 34, Franklin 16; Central Clarion 49, Brookville 27; Coudersport 36, Keystone 0; Cameron County 20, Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 19; Redbank Valley 71, Smethport 7; Avonworth 35, Grove City 14; Lakeview 40, Seneca 25; Saegertown 26, Map…

Franklin High band ready for new year
Free

Franklin High band ready for new year

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Though the weather brought some rain later, it didn’t rain on the Franklin Black Knights’ parade Wednesday morning during band practice at the high school football field.

Change coming on OC South Side business scene
Free

Change coming on OC South Side business scene

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A building on Oil City’s South Side that has housed auto-related operations for nearly a century was sold recently and will be refurbished as a site for auctions.

Friends, colleagues describe Bailey's impact on her beloved town
Free

Friends, colleagues describe Bailey's impact on her beloved town

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City’s BridgeFest celebration starts tonight, and anyone who joins the crowds gathering this evening and walking around town will see Kathy Bailey’s fingerprints everywhere — from the activity on the Center Street Bridge, the murals around the city and the businesses with spiffy facades.

Reno hears update on water dilemma
Free

Reno hears update on water dilemma

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

With Reno’s water dilemma nearly 4 weeks old, about 100 frustrated residents turned out Monday evening to a town hall meeting at the Reno social hall that became heated once they began to air their grievances.

Scrubgrass Grange marks 60 years of serving up meals
Free

Scrubgrass Grange marks 60 years of serving up meals

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

As the Venango County Fair entered its closing weekend, the Kiwanis Bowl arena was a busy bustle of equine activity on Friday morning, and the Scrubgrass Grange was just as busy as ever feeding folks at its Corner Cafe.

FedEx to close station in Sugarcreek
Free

FedEx to close station in Sugarcreek

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

After about 25 years of operation in the area, the FedEx Ship Center station in Sugarcreek will close operations on Nov. 3.

Panel on the origins of the Venango County Fair unveiled
Free

Panel on the origins of the Venango County Fair unveiled

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Amid the sounds of animals lowing, whinnying and bleating and the mouthwatering smells of fair food experienced by generations, the Venango County Fair celebrated its history Wednesday with the unveiling of a historical interpretive panel on the origins of the fair and of the Venango County …

Drum, bugle corps enjoys OC stop
Free

Drum, bugle corps enjoys OC stop

The Genesis Drum and Bugle Corps of Austin, Texas, spent Friday evening through Tuesday morning at Oil City High School as guests of the Oil City School District, the Oiler Marching Band and band director Dan Cartwright.

Taste of Talent ends on a high note
Free

Taste of Talent ends on a high note

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

After an incoming severe thunderstorm hastened last week’s proceedings at Taste of Talent, the final regular concert during Wednesday night’s pleasant weather proceeded at a more relaxed pace.

Marienville group wants all veterans graves to have wreaths
Free

Marienville group wants all veterans graves to have wreaths

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

MARIENVILLE — Above the graves at the North Forest/St. Ann Cemeteries in Marienville fly 249 American flags. If a new committee is successful in December, each of the veterans’ graves will have a memorial wreath.

Free

Coming Monday: Young entrepreneurs

Several business owners approximately age 30 or under represent a new generation in local area entrepreneurship, as they aspire to meet the Oil Region's needs and at the same time take control of their own financial future.

Big crowd turns out for VA clinic grand opening
Free

Big crowd turns out for VA clinic grand opening

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A standing room only crowd of veterans and their families filled the new Venango County VA clinic Thursday for its grand opening, which was marked with a ribbon cutting and open house.