Two Mile Jeep Run will have a special guest

Retired Marine Capt. Scott Montefusco will visit the Two Mile Jeep Run on Saturday at Two Mile Run County Park with his 1952 Korean War Willys Jeep.

 Photo from gartforvets.com blog

The Two Mile Jeep Run this weekend along the trails at Two Mile Run County Park will have a special visitor this year.

Retired U.S. Marine Captain and FBI agent Scott Montefusco will roll into the event Saturday afternoon in a 1952 Korean War Willys Jeep in an excursion from his Great American Road Trip for Vets across the country from San Francisco to New York City.

Montefusco, also known simply as “The Captain,” has been making the trip in his Jeep, “Little Glory,” to honor military and first responders and to raise funds for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Gold Star military and first responder families.

The Foundation was founded in memory of New York City firefighter Stephen Siller, who lost his life in the line of duty on 9/11 in 2001.

“At New York City, he’s going to auction the Jeep off, and all those proceeds will go to Tunnels to Towers,” said Bill Kapp, the treasurer for the Oil Valley Jeeps organization and coordinator of the Jeep run at Two Mile Run County Park.

Montefusco has also received funds for the campaign from sponsors and individual donations, as well as “swag” sales in his online shop on the Great American Road Trip website.

The road trip follows the route of the first transcontinental automobile trip across the U.S., made by Horatio Nelson Jackson in 1903.

“He took 63 days, and that’s what Scott’s doing,” Kapp said. “No windshield and no roof, because Horatio didn’t have a windshield and roof.”

Montefusco departed from San Francisco on May 23, and his stop at Two Mile will be day 47 on the road, according to the travel schedule on his website, www.gartforvets.org.

Kapp said Two Mile wasn’t part of Montefusco’s original route, but Oil Valley Jeeps reached out to him.

“Because it’s Jeeps, and we have a lot of interest in the area, he decided to come down and say ‘hi’,” Kapp said.

Volunteers have been stepping up in local areas along the way to assist Montefusco in the driving of his motor home, “Marine’s Dream,” which accompanies him on the trip while he drives the Jeep.

Oil City resident Jim Donze, himself a Navy veteran, has volunteered to drive the motor home from Cleveland to Erie, where Montefusco will be staying tonight, and from Erie down to Two Mile on Saturday.

“We were hoping he would be in our area for the Jeep fest in Butler, in June, but he wasn’t,” Donze said. “I climbed on board with him because of what he’s doing and the cause behind it.”

Donze said Montefusco is “a big history guy” and he likes to stop and recognize historical locations on his trip, particularly veterans and first responders memorials.

He has also been greeting veterans, military and first responders and their families along the way, and the trip is being documented through near-daily video uploads.

“He bleeds red, white and blue,” Donze said.

“This is an old Jeep, so it doesn’t go 70 miles per hour,” Kapp added. “He’s done two-lane highways the whole way.”

The Two Mile Jeep Run will start at about 8 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday, and the last run is scheduled to leave at 3 p.m. both afternoons.

Donze said he hopes to have veterans and first responder groups come to the park to meet Montefusco on Saturday afternoon, when he is expected to arrive around 2:30 or 3 p.m.

He added that local veterans and first responders are welcome to attend.

For more information on the Great American Road Trip or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, people can visit gartforvets.org or t2t.org.

More information about Oil Valley Jeeps and the Two Mile Jeep Run may be found at oilvalleyjeeps.org.

HELEN FIELDING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at helenfielding.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-677-8374.

