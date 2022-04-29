Spencer applies for junkyard permit from township

Cranberry Township property owner Randy Spencer has applied for a conditional use permit to operate a junkyard on his property at 5273 Route 322.
A public hearing was held Wednesday at the township building in front of about 30 people, including township supervisors who will make decision in the matter.
Spencer outlined his request, and residents who live near the proposed site were able to air their thoughts.
The property Spencer is seeking a junkyard permit for is located halfway down the hill going into Franklin, just above Deep Hollow Road.
If granted, the permit would allow Spencer to use five acres of his 51.3 acre property at that location for “private storage of vehicles/junkyard,” according to Spencer’s notice of appeal.
Gavin Robb, special counsel foe the township, moderated the 90-minute hearing.
Robb said the burden of proof is on Spencer and his attorney, Timothy McNair, to show that the application for the conditional use permit meets requirements and should be granted.
McNair called Spencer as the first witness at the hearing and asked him a series of questions about the property and what he wants to use it for.
Spencer, who was recently ordered to pay the township more than $275,000 for code violations on five properties he owns in the township, testified he wants to use the five-acre plot for a junkyard because he wants "to move Jeeps and such there, out of sight."
He said the five acres he would like to use are 1,000 feet from Route 322 and won't be visible to adjoining properties.
McNair asked Spencer if the proposed junkyard area would be large enough to store the vehicles from his other properties, and he said yes.
McNair also asked how long it would take to move his vehicles to the location, and Spencer said that depending on weather it could take up to a year.
He also said he would use a “tilt bed, backhoe and bulldozer” to move his vehicles to the location.
Spencer has faced litigation from several entities since the July 2019 flash flooding of Lower Two Mile Run that wreaked havoc along Deep Hollow Road near the intersection with Route 322. The flooding at that time washed debris, including vehicles owned by Spencer, into the creek and the Allegheny River.
After McNair questioned Spencer, Spencer’s neighbor Barbara Ross had a question for him.
Ross pointed out that the cleared five acres Spencer would like to put a junkyard on is directly adjacent to her property and is cleared all the way to the property line. “How is he going to screen it so I can’t see it?” she asked.
At first, Spencer replied that he didn’t think that would be an issue because “you have a junkyard beside it.”
After the question was repeated, Spencer said he would put box trailers along the property line. Then McNair asked Spencer if he would plant some bushes or trees there, and Spencer said he would.
Ross addressed the supervisors with several concerns about Spencer’s application.
She said she had been cited for a zoning violation in connection with six vehicles that were removed from her property in early 2021.
In contrast, Ross said Spencer brought 123 more vehicles onto his property, adding them to his up to 100 vehicles that were already there.
“I am trying to comply. He is increasing his non-compliance by hundreds,” said Ross.
Richard Beith, a long-time real estate agent and general appraiser at Beith Associates, testified about the value of Ross’ property.
Beith told the supervisors Ross’ property would decrease in value and marketability if a junkyard was formed on the adjoining plot.
“The difference is significant,” he said.
Ross then argued that Spencer’s application is incomplete and doesn’t meet all the requirements.
“His plan is so lacking in substance that it would be impossible to enforce,” she said.
Ross pointed to the potential of disturbing underground waters in moving the vehicles onto the property.
She added that if there was ever a fire at the proposed junkyard there would be no fire lane suitable for a truck to get through, and her house would be in danger.
Ross said Spencer is in a “revolving state of non-conformity” and “the same violations are happening over and over again.”
After Ross stepped down, the floor was opened to property owners or taxpayers who live within a half mile of Spencer’s property.
Craig Curfman, who said his property is one-tenth of a mile from Spencer’s property, said in fall 2018 he found a rat stuck in his furnace. He noted that previously he did not have trouble with vermin.
“I’m all for people doing what they want with their property, but when it degrades my property, I have issue with that,” he said.
Curfman also said he gets “dozens of people coming to his house day and night asking about the junk” on Spencer’s property.
Gordon Bickel, another neighbor, said he is fine with someone having a junkyard to use to buy and sell things, but he said he has seen old Jeeps on Spencer’s property being destroyed by salt and water.
“I want to see them on the road,” Bickel said.
Bickel also said he is concerned about what would happen to the vehicles if Spencer died.
“Who is responsible to clean up that property if something happens to Mr. Spencer?” he asked.
Patrick Logan, another neighbor, said he has been living in the area for 14 years and has seen “non-compliance with Spencer the whole time… All I have gotten is useless, broken promises from Randy Spencer. He says a lot of things, but never comes through.”
Supervisors have 45 days from Wednesday to decide whether they will grant Spencer the permit.