St. Joseph Church renovations continue

Extensive renovations are continuing at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Oil City, as painters have been scaling six levels of scaffolding to decorate the interior of the church.
As the painters from Conrad Schmitt Studios, of Wisconsin, go about their work, light streams in to the nave and sanctuary of the church where all the stain-glass windows, except for the rose window above the choir loft, have now been removed for cleaning and restoration, leaving only the storm glass in place.
“The painting and decorative painting, along with the new interior lighting, should be done in early June, at which point the interior scaffolding will be dismantled,” the Rev. John Miller, pastor of the Oil City Catholic Community, wrote in an email to the newspaper. The flooring and the pews will have to then be installed, hopefully finishing in early to mid August, he added.
Currently, Miller wrote, “the wall painting, stencil and trim painting, including designing and installing eight new murals (featuring eight Doctors of the Church), is ongoing.”
Bryon Roesselet, with Conrad Schmitt Studios, who is painting the murals for the ceiling of the church and oversees the painting crew, paused to talk with the newspaper on Thursday while painting a mural of St. Gregory the Great.
Roesselet explained he worked with a designer at Conrad Schmitt on the Doctors of the Church paintings that will adorn the ceiling.
The designer made computer-generated pictures of four doctors of the Western Church and four doctors of the Eastern Church, then Roesselet said he paints over the digital renderings.
“It’s a nice mix of modern and traditional methods,” he said.
The gilding at the front of the church took about 90 ounces of gold leaf, he said.
The gold leaf, which comes in booklets made up of 500 small squares of gold, is so thin it will crumble to nothing in your hands, but it will last indefinitely high up on the walls and ceiling of the church, Roesselet said.
Roesselet enjoys his job, which includes traveling to new places, meeting people and having new experiences.
“People like you are why I enjoy my job, I get to see it though your eyes when you see it for the first time. That way the job doesn’t get old,” he said to those who had come to see the ongoing renovations.
Kim Monnette, with Conrad Schmitt Studios, said Thursday she has been painting parts of the columns with golden paint for over a week.
In time, other colors will be added to the columns, she said.
“It takes two coats of paint, one isn’t enough. The paint dries quickly, it’s like nail polish,” she said. The detailed work often requires Monnette to work laying down and at odd angles to reach the pillars.
“They are a good crew, I don’t have to check on them very often,” Roesselet said of the painters working high up in the scaffolding inside the church.
New interior lighting and electrical work is also an ongoing part of the project, Miller wrote. A number of other renovations are also in various stages of work.
New sanctuary wall wainscot and plaster repairs to the wainscot, a new partial altar rail, which will be lower than the six pieces of previous rail, are in the works, Miller wrote.
A new baptismal font is under construction and the pews are being repaired and refinished, Miller said.
New sanctuary marble flooring and new flooring in the nave and entrance will also be installed, he said. The organ has been removed from the church and is being refurbished.
Miller said the renovations will hopefully be wrapping up in mid-August and at that time Masses will resume at St. Joseph Church.
This year with the ongoing renovations at St. Joseph Church, the Easter vigil Mass will be at St. Stephen Church and the Sunday morning schedule will be announced soon, Miller said in the email.
The original cost estimates for renovations at St. Joseph Church are between $1.6 million and $2.4 million, Miller said.
“Thanks be to God, the project is entirely donor funded, with all funds restricted to renovating St. Joseph Church. No money is being borrowed,” Miller said.