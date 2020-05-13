HARRISBURG — For the third consecutive day, the state Department of Health announced fewer than 1,000 additional positive COVID-19 cases, but the report included one case each from Clarion, Mercer, Erie, Warren and Armstrong counties.
There were no new cases reported from Venango, Forest, Crawford, Jefferson or Butler counties.
The 707 additional cases reported Wednesday, which also marks seven days of the past 11 with fewer than 1,000 new cases, pushed the statewide total to 58,698.
Of the total statewide cases reported Wednesday, 4,066 are those of health care workers, which is an increase of 143 over the total number reported Tuesday.
The state also reported an additional 137 coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the statewide total to 3,943.
In nursing and personal care facilities, the state on Wednesday reported 360 new cases for a total of 14,214 — 12,408 residents and 1,806 employees — at 543 distinct facilities in 44 counties.
The additional cases reported Wednesday from nursing and personal care facilities is a decrease of 38 from the number of new cases reported Tuesday.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care facilities statistics, the state reported, are those of one resident and one employee in Clarion County, one resident in Mercer County, 13 residents and 10 employees in Butler County, five residents and six employees in Armstrong County and three residents and two employees in Erie County.
An additional 94 deaths were reported Wednesday from nursing or personal care facilities, compared with 59 new deaths reported Tuesday. The statewide total is 2,705, which includes two from Butler County and three from Armstrong County.
There are 244,171 patients who have tested negative for the virus, according to the state. That total includes 314 in Venango County, 565 in Clarion County, 42 in Forest County, 798 in Crawford County, 975 in Mercer County, 2,867 in Butler County, 390 in Jefferson County, 2,797 in Erie County, 220 in Warren County and 921 in Armstrong County.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
— Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 739 total tests through Tuesday, including 562 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 28 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, BHS said, Clarion Hospital has one positive COVID-19 in-patient. There are no COVID-19 patients in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— BHS also reported that Butler Memorial Hospital had conducted 3,561 total tests through Tuesday, including 2,258 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 226 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, BHS said, there are two Butler Memorial Hospital COVID-19 in-patients. One of those patients has been confirmed as having the virus and the other is suspected of having it. There are no COVID-19 patients in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— The BHS reopening steering committee said the level of confirmed positive cases continues to be low.
Therefore, the following changes have been adopted:
Inpatient chemical dependency treatment will reopen Thursday; sleep lab will reopen; doctors’ offices will see additional patients, screened for risk; and visitor restrictions remain in place.
On surgery, operating rooms will go from 50% to 75% utilization the week of May 18; surgeons are responsible to assess risk and determine which patients should have procedures; nursing home patients will not have elective procedures.
All of the guidelines are subject to immediate change based on COVID-19 case incidence.
— Meadville Medical Center on Wednesday reported it had conducted a total of 542 tests, 14 of which were positive and 520 of which were negative. The remaining eight tests are pending.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided by area health systems could vary.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 169 (5 deaths); Allegheny, 1,545 (139 deaths); Armstrong, 56 (5 deaths); Beaver, 509 (78 deaths); Bedford, 29 (1 death); Berks, 3,485 (179 deaths); Blair, 31; Bradford, 39 (2 deaths); Bucks, 4,166 (373 deaths); Butler, 197 (6 deaths); Cambria, 45 (1 death); Cameron, 2; Carbon, 205 (17 deaths); Centre, 126 (4 deaths); Chester, 1,955 (197 deaths); Clarion, 24 (1 death); Clearfield, 31; Clinton, 41; Columbia, 330 (28 deaths); Crawford, 21; Cumberland, 463 (35 deaths); Dauphin, 871 (39 deaths); Delaware, 5,157 (419 deaths); Elk, 6 (1 death); Erie, 125 (2 deaths); Fayette, 85 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 545 (13 deaths); Fulton, 8; Greene, 27 (1 death); Huntingdon, 197; Indiana, 78 (5 deaths); Jefferson, 7; Juniata, 94 (1 death); Lackawanna, 1,232 (128 deaths); Lancaster, 2,325 (172 deaths); Lawrence, 71 (7 deaths); Lebanon, 848 (19 deaths); Lehigh, 3,318 (129 deaths); Luzerne, 2,467 (123 deaths); Lycoming, 139 (7 deaths); McKean, 8 (1 death); Mercer, 78 (2 deaths); Mifflin, 53; Monroe, 1,228 (65 deaths); Montgomery, 5,513 (556 deaths); Montour, 50; Northampton, 2,518 (162 deaths); Northumberland, 128; Perry, 35 (1 death); Philadelphia, 15,376 (904 deaths); Pike, 451 (21 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 478 (14 deaths); Snyder, 33 (1 death); Somerset, 32 (1 death); Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 81 (13 deaths); Tioga, 16 (1 death); Union, 42 (1 death); Venango, 7; Warren, 2; Washington, 127 (4 deaths); Wayne, 107 (5 deaths); Westmoreland, 419 (32 deaths); Wyoming, 31 (4 deaths); York, 803 (14 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (37%), 50-64 (26%), 65-plus (28%)