HARRISBURG — For the fourth consecutive day, the state Department of Health announced fewer than 1,000 additional positive COVID-19 cases, but the report included three cases from Mercer County and two cases each from Butler and Erie counties.
In addition, Erie County recorded its third coronavirus-related death and Mercer County has now reported 14 additional positive cases of the virus since May 5.
There were no new cases reported Thursday from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Crawford, Jefferson, Warren or Armstrong counties.
The 938 statewide cases reported Thursday also marks eight days of the past 12 with fewer than 1,000 new cases, and brought the total number of cases in Pennsylvania to 59,636. Over the past four days, the state has averaged 756 new cases.
Of the total statewide cases reported Thursday, 4,217 are those of health care workers, which is an increase of 151 over the total number reported Wednesday.
The state on Thursday also reported an additional 275 deaths, which is an increase of 138 over the number of additional deaths reported Wednesday, pushing the statewide total to 4,218.
The state said 44 of those new deaths were reported overnight; the remaining 231 were reported as a result of a reconciliation of data over the past several weeks.
In nursing and personal care facilities, the state on Thursday reported 385 new cases for a total of 14,599 — 12,677 residents and 1,922 employees — at 549 distinct facilities in 44 counties.
The additional cases reported Thursday from nursing and personal care facilities is an increase of 25 from the number of new cases reported Wednesday.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care facilities statistics, the state reported, are those of one resident and one employee in Clarion County, one resident in Mercer County, 13 residents and 10 employees in Butler County, five residents and six employees in Armstrong County and three residents and two employees in Erie County.
An additional 191 deaths were reported Thursday from nursing or personal care facilities, compared with 94 new deaths reported Wednesday. The statewide total is 2,896, which includes two from Butler County and three from Armstrong County.
There are 251,559 patients who have tested negative for the virus, according to the state. That total includes 338 in Venango County, 570 in Clarion County, 44 in Forest County, 804 in Crawford County, 1,009 in Mercer County, 2,914 in Butler County, 396 in Jefferson County, 2,876 in Erie County, 228 in Warren County and 944 in Armstrong County.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Positive cases by county
Adams, 174 (5 deaths); Allegheny, 1,551 (139 deaths); Armstrong, 56 (5 deaths); Beaver, 512 (82 deaths); Bedford, 30 (1 death); Berks, 3,530 (196 deaths); Blair, 32; Bradford, 41 (2 deaths); Bucks, 4,248 (395 deaths); Butler, 199 (6 deaths); Cambria, 45 (1 death); Cameron, 2; Carbon, 206 (17 deaths); Centre, 128 (6 deaths); Chester, 2,008 (213 deaths); Clarion, 24 (1 death); Clearfield, 33; Clinton, 43; Columbia, 333 (31 deaths); Crawford, 21; Cumberland, 477 (37 deaths); Dauphin, 895 (40 deaths); Delaware, 5,252 (448 deaths); Elk, 6 (1 death); Erie, 127 (3 deaths); Fayette, 87 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 563 (15 deaths); Fulton, 11; Greene, 27 (1 death); Huntingdon, 200; Indiana, 82 (5 deaths); Jefferson, 7; Juniata, 94 (1 death); Lackawanna, 1,256 (135 deaths); Lancaster, 2,364 (183 deaths); Lawrence, 71 (7 deaths); Lebanon, 856 (19 deaths); Lehigh, 3,378 (133 deaths); Luzerne, 2,477 (124 deaths); Lycoming, 139 (7 deaths); McKean, 8 (1 death); Mercer, 81 (2 deaths); Mifflin, 54; Monroe, 1,240 (69 deaths); Montgomery, 5,583 (587 deaths); Montour, 50; Northampton, 2,566 (182 deaths); Northumberland, 132; Perry, 36 (1 death); Philadelphia, 15,624 (1,000 deaths); Pike, 454 (21 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 490 (14 deaths); Snyder, 33 (1 death); Somerset, 32 (1 death); Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 82 (14 deaths); Tioga, 16 (1 death); Union, 43 (1 death); Venango, 7; Warren, 2; Washington, 129 (4 deaths); Wayne, 107 (5 deaths); Westmoreland, 422 (32 deaths); Wyoming, 31 (4 deaths); York, 817 (15 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (37%), 50-64 (26%), 65-plus (28%)