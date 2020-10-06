State amends limits on safe gatherings

HARRISBURG — The state on Tuesday amended COVID-19 orders to allow for adjusted capacity on public gatherings beginning Friday.
"We know everyone has sacrificed in many ways, and (the announcement) reflects a gradual adjustment to our lives as we learn how we can do things safely until we have a cure, or an effective vaccine is widely available," Gov. Tom Wolf said in a news release.
State Secretary of Health Rachel Levine, in the same release, said the state will closely monitor cases and outbreaks.
"If our case investigation and contact tracing efforts determine that events or gatherings are the source of an outbreak, we can and will dial back these new limits,” Levine said.
Amended orders will allow for venue occupancy limits to play a bigger role in determining the number of people permitted both inside and outside of events or gatherings, according to the release.
An event or gathering, the release said, is defined as a temporary grouping of individuals for defined purposes that takes place over a limited time frame, such as hours or days.
That includes fairs, festivals, concerts or shows and groupings that occur within larger, more permanent businesses, such as shows or performances within amusement parks, individual showings of movies, business meetings or conferences, or each party or reception within a multi-room venue, the release said.
Conversely, groups of people who share a space within a building in the ordinary course of operations, such as in an office building, classroom, production floor or similar regularly occurring operation of a business or organization, are not events or gatherings, the release said.
All businesses are required to conduct their operations remotely through individual teleworking of their employees in the jurisdiction or jurisdictions in which they do business unless that is not possible, according to the release.
In those instances, the release said, employees may conduct in-person business operations, provided that the businesses fully comply with the business safety order, the worker safety order and the masking order.
The orders amend two sections of the July 15 mitigation orders and include a “maximum occupancy calculator” for both indoor and outdoor events, the release said.
Based on a venue’s established occupancy limit as defined by the National Fire Protection Association Life Safety Code, venues apply the appropriate percentage of occupancy to determine how many attendees are permitted to attend an event or gathering, the release said.
Maximum occupancy
INDOOR EVENTS
— If maximum occupancy is 0-2,000 people: 20% of maximum occupancy is allowable.
— 2,001-10,000 people: 15%.
— Over 10,000 people: 10%, up to 3,750 people.
OUTDOOR EVENTS
— If maximum occupancy is 0-2,000 people: 25% of maximum occupancy is allowable.
— 2,001-10,000: 20%.
— Over 10,000 people: 15%, up to 7,500 people.
Mitigation efforts
Venues must require attendees to comply with 6-foot social distancing requirements, to wear masks or face coverings, and to implement best practices such as timed entry, multiple entry and exit points, multiple restrooms and hygiene stations, the release said.